3 Illinois residents face millions in fines on meth charges

By Kevin S. Held
 5 days ago

BENTON, Ill. – A man and two women from Illinois face decades in federal prison and millions of dollars in fines in a methamphetamine distribution ring.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Illinois said Kimberly Atkins, Tyler Schumacher, and Jennifer Hazlett, all residents of Effingham County, are accused of distributing and possession with intent to distribute meth in late winter and early spring of 2022.

Counts 1 and 5 each carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to a million-dollar fine, and three years of probation. If convicted on counts 2 through 4, Atkins faces up to five years in prison, a $4 million fine, and four years of probation on each count.

Schumacher was charged in a two-count indictment. The first count alleges that from 2019 until around June 3, 2022, Schumacher conspired to distribute methamphetamine in southern Illinois, Kentucky, and elsewhere. The second count claims Schumacher was in possession of more than five grams meth on Feb. 22, 2022, and intended to distribute the drug.

If convicted on the first count, Schumacher faces anywhere from 10 years to life imprisonment, a $10 million fine, and five years of probation. The second count carries a sentence of five to 40 years in prison, up to a $4 million fine, and four years of probation.

Like Schumacher, Hazlett was charged in a two-count indictment. The first count says Hazlett distributed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on March 23, 2022. Count two alleges she distributed five grams or more on March 30.

If convicted, Hazlett faces anywhere from 10 years to life imprisonment on the first count, as well as a $10 million fine, and five years of probation. The second count carries a sentence of five to 40 years in prison, up to a $4 million fine, and four years of probation.

Federal authorities did not disclose the exact amount of methamphetamine each defendant is accused of distributing or possessing.

Comments / 15

XSoCal
5d ago

Look at that picture. No wonder it feels like an ice pick being shoved up your nose when you do a line. 😳

Reply
8
Sean
4d ago

10 million dollar fine!Like barely anyone sees that in their lifetime!!!

Reply
13
Dawg'un
4d ago

Non of my business if adults want to poison themselves. Just make sure you never sell, or give it to the young.

Reply
6
