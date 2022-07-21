ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sunisa Lee Wears Embellished, Sheer Cutout Gown by Falguni Shane Peacock at ESPY Awards 2022

By Conchita Widjojo
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IQr9n_0gnqRd2a00
249 Photos

Sunisa Lee had a standout fashion moment at the 2022 ESPY Awards.

The Olympic gold medalist walked the red carpet wearing a look by the Indian design house Falguni Shane Peacock. The formfitting gown was crafted from a heavily embellished fabric and features sheer cutout details on the bodice. Lee wore her hair up with two strands framing her face and kept her makeup simple.

She was styled by Gabriela Tena, who works with the likes of Nastia Liukin and Leon Bridges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qgynG_0gnqRd2a00
Sunisa Lee in Falguni Peacock Shane at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Variety

Lee, who goes by the nickname Suni, was nominated for two awards, including Best Athlete in Women’s Sports and Best Olympian in Women’s Sports. Katie Ledecky, Olympic medalist in women’s swimming, ended up taking home both accolades.

Lee represented Team USA for women’s gymnastics at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, where she won three medals. Lee nabbed the gold medal in the coveted individual all-around event, and received the bronze and silver for the uneven bars and team events, respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NCXyX_0gnqRd2a00
Sunisa Lee competing in the individual all-around event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Sipa USA via AP

Lee’s win in the all-around marked the fifth consecutive win for the U.S., following Simone Biles in 2016, Gabby Douglas in 2012, Nastia Liukin in 2008 and Carly Patterson in 2004.

The athlete made history by becoming the first Hmong American to compete in the Olympics as a gymnast, and the first to win a gold medal in the Olympics.

Currently, Lee is at Auburn University competing for the Tigers women’s gymnastics team.

Comments / 1

Related
In Style

Mariah Carey Took a Plunge in the Sea While Wearing a Long-Sleeved Gown

Give Mariah Carey a body of water and a gown, and she will thrive. If her sparkling evening pool attire from earlier this year didn't convince you, her latest Instagram will. On Tuesday, the singer posted a series of selfies and a video presumably taken in an Italian escape surrounded by picture-perfect rocks and cliffs.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Lady Gaga Drips in Molten Gold Metallics, Blood Stains and Edgy Outfits on First Night of Chromatica Ball Tour

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga just kicked off her Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour in Düsseldorf, Germany, channeling her music into a theatrical performance brimming with avant-garde fashion. Notably, two of the looks chosen by Gaga for the two-month tour are custom Alexander McQueen creations, which isn’t unexpected due to the 36-year-old singer’s affinity for the designer brand. Yet the two McQueen designs donned by Gaga during the Chromatica Tour couldn’t be more different, with one dripping in molten gold metallics and the other crafted with matte black leather and chunky crystals. While performing her song “Babylon”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nastia Liukin
Person
Carly Patterson
Person
Katie Ledecky
Person
Leon Bridges
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Sunisa Lee
Person
Gabby Douglas
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Poses In Lizzo’s Yitty Shapewear Brand & 6-Inch Heels

Click here to read the full article. Tracee Ellis Ross knows how to slay a look. On Sunday, the “blackish” actress uploaded a picture of herself posing in Lizzo’s shapewear brand Yitty. In partnership with Fabletics, Yitty was designed to support the singer’s fight for body inclusivity in fashion. The line includes smoothing bodysuits, seamless bralettes, high-waisted leggings and so much more. “Finally opened my @yitty box. Thank you @lizzobeating… you got me feeling cute & snatched,” Ross captioned the photo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) The photo set shows Ross standing on a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Gets Sporty in Striped Tracksuit and Adidas Forum Midi for ‘Tuca & Bertie’ at Comic-Con 2022

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany Haddish popped at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, thanks to a bold and sporty outfit. During the photo op for Haddish’s animated Netflix show “Tuca & Bertie,” the “Girls’ Trip” actress posed with cast members Nicole Byer, Lisa Hanawalt and Sasheer Zamata at the Hilton Bayfront. For the occasion, she wore a bright pink zip-up tracksuit with a high neckline and long sleeves. The piece gained an added burst of athleticism from white striped running down its sleeves and legs, creating a head-to-toe ’80s look. Haddish finished her ensemble with hoop earrings. When it came to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espy Awards#Summer Olympics#London Olympics#Indian#Best Athlete#Team Usa#Hmong American#Auburn University#Tigers
WWD

WWD Report Card: The Front-row Faces of Paris Couture Week

The best of the couture celeb front rows. The Devil Wears…Valentino? The Pierpaolo Piccioli pink has become a very recognizable calling card for chic but this sequined cocktail dress is slightly underwhelming for a fashionista like her. A more dramatic voluminous couture look would’ve been exciting. But the hot pink platform shoes are to die for.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection

Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

Immediately Bookmarking Keke Palmer's Long, Glossy Box Braids

Keke Palmer’s Instagram grid is as much a one-woman variety show as it is a personal social media page — and it seems like the multitalented Palmer wouldn’t have it any other way. Her feed is studded with knockout outfits and unreal beauty moments, but the Nope star is just as confident and content posting memes, TikToks, and quippy video clips as she is sharing budget-busting high-fashion photoshoots. But by mixing up her content, Palmer ensures it all stands out — but her red carpet looks might just be a cut above the rest. Keke Palmer’s jumbo box braids at the Nope premiere on July 18 just confirmed what everyone already thought: she’s always been among the more stylish celebrities, but 2022 is the year she’s leveraging her natural knack for aesthetics to become a full-fledged beauty icon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Sarah Michelle Gellar Brings ‘Wolf Pack’ Energy in 6-Inch Heels & Leather Maxi Skirt at Comic-Con 2022 for ‘Teen Wolf: Movie’ Panel

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sarah Michelle Gellar arrived in style to make a huge announcement at the San Diego’s Comic-Con on Thursday. The actress is returning to the realm of supernatural horror television with a starring role in a Paramount+ spinoff series “Wolf Pack.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Serves Effortless Street Style In Cropped T-Shirt With Colorful Bell Bottoms & Chunky Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez had a newlywed glow as she arrived at a dance studio in Los Angeles today. The world renowned pop icon headed back to the grind after a beautiful wedding to Ben Affleck in Las Vegas earlier this week. Lopez continued her summertime street style streak as she spotted stepping out of a vehicle and making her way into the building.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Vera Wang Is as Youthful as Ever as She Celebrates 73rd Birthday

Vera Wang is aging backwards ... or so it appears! The fashion designer shared Instagram photos from her 73rd birthday celebration and she looks as youthful and happy as ever. "Getting ready! BDAY PREPARATION," Wang teased on one photo, revealing her birthday theme is "Enchanted Garden." In the next snap,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Nicole Kidman's Appearance On The Runway At Paris Fashion Week: ‘Why??'

Nicole Kidman absolutely stunned fans with her glamorous runway look while walking for the Balenciaga 51st Couture Collection show in Paris earlier this week. The Big Little Lies star, 55, elegantly strutted down the runway, modeling a full-length silver gown with metallic foil-esque fabric. The one-shoulder, waist-cinched garment was paired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

34K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy