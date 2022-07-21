ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé reveals track list and collaborators for upcoming album ‘Renaissance’

By Christine Samra
 5 days ago

We’re just a little more than a week away from the release of Beyoncé’s highly anticipated seventh studio album “Renaissance.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the “Formation” singer released the official track list to the album via her Instagram stories. The graphic showed 16 songs in total for the album.

They include:

I’m That Girl
Cozy
Alien Superstar
Cuff It
Energy
Break My Soul
Church Girl
Plastic Off the Sofa
Virgo’s Groove
Move
Heated
Thique
All Up in Your Mind
America Has a Problem
Pure/Honey
Summer Renaissance

On Thursday, the album’s producers and collaborators were revealed via Apple Music . Some of the big names include Jay-Z (aka S. Carter), Skrillex, 070 Shake, Drake, Pharrell Williams, The-Dream and Raphael Saadiq. Some other major producers include Mike Dean, Hit-Boy and Nova Wave.

According to fanpage BeyLegion , sample credits on the album include “Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, James Brown, Teena Marie, Twinkie Clark, Kilo Ali, and Moi Renee.”

In late June, the “Dream Girls” star released the album’s first single “Break My Soul.” It featured New Orleans bounce rapper, Big Freedia, and has nods to the 1993 dance hit “Show Me Love” by Robin S.

“Renaissance” is set to be released July 29.

Beyoncé’s last studio album was in 2016 when she released “Lemonade.”

