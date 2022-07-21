ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe’s central bank raises interest rates for first time in 11 years

PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 5 days ago
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank raised interest rates Thursday for the first time in 11 years by a larger-than-expected amount, joining steps already taken by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks to target stubbornly high inflation. The move raises new questions about...

