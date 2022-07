LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man gets three years in prison for helping buy the drugs that led to the death of his mother. 40-year-old Joshua Hughes pleaded guilty to trafficking a fentanyl-related compound and reckless homicide, which was reduced from involuntary manslaughter. A third charge was dropped as part of the plea deal. Hughes and his brother Zachary Hughes were asked by Joshua's mother to buy fentanyl for her while she was in a program to help get her off drugs, they did so and she overdosed and died.

