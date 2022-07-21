Man found dead near Presumpscot River in Westbrook

Officials say a driver was found unconscious behind the wheel after allegedly fatally hitting a pedestrian in Turner on Saturday. Members of the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office responded to the County Road in Turner at approximately 10:30 Saturday morning after a local woman was found on the side of the road with life-threatening injuries. Tina White, 46, of Turner, had injuries consistent with having been hit from behind by a vehicle. Officials say she had been out walking on the dirt shoulder of the road, facing traffic, when she was struck from behind. Health crews from Turner Fire-Rescue and LifeFlight responded to the scene and tried to save White. Despite their efforts, she died at the scene.

TURNER, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO