Westbrook, ME

Man found dead near Presumpscot River in Westbrook

By Sam Bonsey, WGME
WPFO
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTBROOK (WGME) -- Police in Westbrook found a man dead near the Presumpscot River...

fox23maine.com

Related
WPFO

Body of missing swimmer recovered in Falmouth

FALMOUTH (WGME) -- The body of a missing swimmer was recovered in Falmouth, according to police. Crews began searching for a man who went into the Presumpscot River and didn't resurface Sunday afternoon. Police say the body of 18-year-old Pedro Matala of Portland was recovered around 9 p.m. Sunday. Officials...
FALMOUTH, ME
City
Westbrook, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Westbrook, ME
Crime & Safety
Z107.3

15-Year-Old Accused of Killing a Mt. Vernon Girl is Identified

The identity of a 15-year-old accused of killing a teenage girl in Mt. Vernon has been revealed in court. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Aiden Grant, 15, of Wayne has been charged with murder. He made a court appearance in Waterville on Monday and is currently being held at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.
MOUNT VERNON, ME
truecrimedaily

16-year-old accused of killing his 14-year-old girlfriend in Maine

MT. VERNON, Maine (TCD) -- A 16-year-old male was reportedly taken into custody for allegedly fatally shooting a 14-year-old girl in her home last week. On July 21, Maine State Police identified the victim as Brooke McLaughlin and said she was found deceased in her home Monday, July 18. According to WCSH-TV, someone also reportedly stole McLaughlin’s mother’s 2010 Chevy Impala, but it was later recovered in Wayne.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Saco woman located following Silver Alert

SACO, Maine (WABI) - UPDATE: A Saco woman has been found safe after a Silver Alert was issued Sunday morning. The Saco Police Department issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Racheal McMann of Saco. According to Maine State Police, McMann suffers from mental health disorders. Around 2 Sunday afternoon state...
SACO, ME
#Police
WMTW

Berwick police suspect speed and alcohol in fatal crash

BERWICK, Maine — One person was killed in a crash in Berwick on Saturday. Investigators say they suspect speed and alcohol may have played a role. Police said a 2020 Kia Telluride went off the side of School Street near the intersection with Old Sanford Road and hit two trees Saturday morning.
BERWICK, ME
WMTW

Bail is set for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run incident in Turner

LEWISTON, Maine — 36-year-old Sabattus resident Amber Smith had her first appearance in court in a fatal hit and run case. She is facing manslaughter and impaired driving charges for the death of 46-year-old Turner resident Tina White. White was found on the side of the County Road near...
TURNER, ME
Q106.5

A Turner Woman is Struck, Killed by a Vehicle, Driver is Arrested

Officials say a driver was found unconscious behind the wheel after allegedly fatally hitting a pedestrian in Turner on Saturday. Members of the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office responded to the County Road in Turner at approximately 10:30 Saturday morning after a local woman was found on the side of the road with life-threatening injuries. Tina White, 46, of Turner, had injuries consistent with having been hit from behind by a vehicle. Officials say she had been out walking on the dirt shoulder of the road, facing traffic, when she was struck from behind. Health crews from Turner Fire-Rescue and LifeFlight responded to the scene and tried to save White. Despite their efforts, she died at the scene.
TURNER, ME
wgan.com

Argument at Anson market results in stabbing, police say

A Chebeague Island man is accused of stabbing another man at a market in Anson. 41-year-old Jason Bushey is charged with elevated aggravated assault. Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said Bushey argued with a 42-year-old man by the checkout counter at Vicneire’s Market on July 9. Lancaster says Bushey then waited for the man in the parking lot, where the argument escalated and Bushey stabbed him.
ANSON, ME
WPFO

Driver charged after hitting 2 pedestrians with SUV in Raymond

RAYMOND (WGME) -- Police say a man, who was under the influence, hit two pedestrians with an SUV near Tassel Top Beach in Raymond. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Jose Recinos-Gil of El Salvador was traveling down Tassel Top Road when he hit two women walking down the road.
RAYMOND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Woman charged with manslaughter after fatal hit-and-run in Turner

TURNER, Maine — A Sabattus woman is facing multiple charges including manslaughter, following a fatal hit-and-run crash in Turner on Saturday. On Saturday, July 23, the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook, saying deputies had responded to County Road near Fortin Drive around 10:30 a.m. when a local woman was found on the side of the road with life-threatening injuries. Police said her injuries looked like she had been hit by a car from behind while out walking.
TURNER, ME
B98.5

Arrest Made In Killing Of Maine Teen

Earlier this week, we told you about the killing of a 14 year old girl from Mount Vernon. Brooke McLaughlin had been found deceased, by her mother, in the family home on Monday evening. Now, it appears an arrest has been made in the case. According to a press release...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
wgan.com

Westbrook home likely a total loss after fire

A Westbrook home was heavily damaged after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were called to Puritan Drive a little after 3 p.m. Fire officials say it does not appear to be suspicious, but the cause is still under investigation. Officials say he home and an attached two-car garage...
WESTBROOK, ME
foxbangor.com

New York man indicted for stabbing in Maine

AUGUSTA-The Kennebec County Grand Jury has indicted a New York man in connection with a stabbing. Hector Rivera,26, was arrested following a stabbing on Maine Avenue in Farmingdale in June. The 31-year-old victim was taken to Maine General Medical Center . According to court records, Rivera was found about an...
FARMINGDALE, ME

