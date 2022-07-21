ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

What’s Booming: Shark Week and Other Heart-Thumping Events

By Steve Cook
 3 days ago
The curtain goes up on two fabulous plays and two well-known national performing acts hit town this week. So get ready for … duunn dun … … duunn dun … … duunn dun duunn dun … … dunn-un dunn-un dunn-un dunn-un … It’s Shark Week at the Science Museum of Virginia!

‘Noises Off’

Opens Friday, July 22 and continues through Sunday, Aug. 7 at the Cultural Arts Center, Glen Allen

It’s been called the “funniest farce ever.” “Noises Off” tells the story of a troupe of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop play entitled, “Nothing’s On.”

Norah Jones

Friday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway, Richmond

It’s not too late to come away with me to Richmond Raceway, and one of the region’s top outdoor concert venues, for a beautiful evening of song with the lovely and talented Norah Jones.

Hanson RED GREEN BLUE 2022 Tour

Friday, July 22 at 8 p.m. at The National, Richmond

The Hanson siblings’ latest release, RED GREEN BLUE, is an amalgamation of a five-song mini album created by each individual brother: RED for Taylor, GREEN for Isaac, and BLUE for Zac. This is the first time the brothers have gone solo.

Shark Week

July 24 through July 31 at the Science Museum of Virginia, Richmond

The touring exhibition “Planet Shark: Predator or Prey” at the Science Museum coincides with the Discovery Channel’s annual Shark Week with a host of fin-filled events at the museum. “Great White Shark” will show in the Dome at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily. There’ll be shark-related arts and crafts in the Art Lab, and you can even have your own sharkish selfie. Visit the website for the full schedule.

‘The Band’s Visit’

Tuesday, July 26 through Sunday, July 31 at the Altria Theater, Richmond

Few Broadway musicals have won as many Tony awards (10) as has “The Band’s Visit,” which will be visiting Richmond on a tour that had originally been scheduled for Broadway in Richmond’s 2019-2020 season. This offbeat story is set in an out-of-the-way town, which is visited by a band of musicians who have lost their way.

Check with individual venues for COVID-19 policies.

