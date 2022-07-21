Sullivan stabbing leads to attempted murder charge

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clinton man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing incident in Sullivan.

According to Indiana State Police, the incident occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday with a call about a reported stabbing on West Graysville Street in Sullivan.

Police found the suspect was in the residence once they arrived, after a short time the suspect came out of the residence and was placed under arrest without further incident. The victim in the matter had already been taken to the Sullivan County Community Hospital for medical care. The victim was later flown to an Indianapolis hospital.

Police arrested 40-year-old Dustin Wheeler of Clinton, Indiana, and have charged him with attempted murder, a level 1 felony, as well as aggravated battery, a level 3 felony.

The incident remains under investigation.

