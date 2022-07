Turn any bike into an eBike in seconds with the Skarper DiskDrive all-in-one motor & battery drive unit. Lightweight and simple to use, this eBike unit can easily attach to a bike in a click. In fact, you can install it on any bike with a disc brake. All you have to do is replace your rear disc rotor with it, and you can also detach the whole unit in just a click. This unit is a fully enclosed, wire-free drive system. And you can attach it to your bike with no modifications required. Impressively, the DiskDrive technology avoids many limitations that normal bikes have. Finally, with this device, you can add electric power to your existing bike incredibly quickly.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO