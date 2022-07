A suspect in last month’s shooting near Lavish Lounge in the city of Auburn was arrested Monday night after being found with a gun during a traffic stop. The sequence of events which resulted in the arrest of 38-year-old Antoine Clark began Monday with the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force witnessing the Auburn resident get into the rear passenger seat of a car near Owasco Street. Task Force members followed the car on several side streets before coordinating with Auburn Police to make a traffic stop. Clark initially refused to leave the car after being told to by officers and when he did, he attempted to take off on foot. After a brief struggle in the middle of North Seward Avenue, Clark was placed into handcuffs.

AUBURN, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO