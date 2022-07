BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Chamber of Commerce and United Way are partnering to hold two upcoming back-to-school supply drives. The chamber’s drive will be Thursday, Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart Neighborhood Market on Barksdale Boulevard in south Bossier and in front of Airline High School. Meanwhile, the United Way Fill the Bus drive will be Friday, Aug. 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. in front of the Walmart Supercenter on Airline Drive, and again from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 in front of the Walmart Supercenter.

