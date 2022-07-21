ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

19-year-old father charged after child found crawling alone on south Alabama road

By Carol Robinson
AL.com
AL.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A young Alabama father is under arrest after his toddler was found crawling alone on a Dothan road. A motorist on Wednesday was driving in the...

www.al.com

Comments / 8

Felicia Evans
4d ago

yes thank God..The lord God aloud his angels to watch over this child...power in the name of Jesus!!!!!

Reply
5
