19-year-old father charged after child found crawling alone on south Alabama road

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A man was shot during a robbery on Denton Road Friday night, according to the Dothan Police Department. Around 9 p.m., a man was approached by a woman asking for a ride while at a business on the 3000 block of Denton Road. The man agreed and once the woman got into his vehicle she took out a gun and demanded him to drive.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO