Martha Stewart is mourning the loss of some feathery members of her family this weekend. As the lifestyle icon and Snoop Dogg's bestie shared on social media, her prized peacocks were brutally attacked by coyotes in "broad daylight." Stewart shared the video with a peculiar soundtrack choice, going with Marvin Gaye's seminal bedroom classic "Let'a Get it On." It works with peacocks given their nature, but Stewart does say she is unaware of why that song was chosen. Still, it is an odd addition when discussing a coyote tearing them apart in the light of day.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO