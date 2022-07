Following Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox, Marvel Studios finally has access to the X-Men. This allowed the Earth-838 version of Professor X to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and there are plans for mutants to take center stage in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the comings years. Ahead of that though, Marvel Studios is putting together X-Men ’97, a continuation of the ‘90s X-Men animated series, and today new information about the upcoming Marvel TV show for Disney+ was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con, including who will be leading the superhero team this time around and the other nostalgic characters appearing.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO