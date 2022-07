Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown tweeted out his reaction to the Kevin Durant trade rumors, and it wasn’t a positive one. Brown is tired of being mentioned in trade rumors, especially after he helped will his Celtics team to the NBA Finals this past season. That was seen as a major step by many around the Association, including Brown himself, who is still improving as a two-way force at just 25 years old.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO