Buffalo police make arrest in connection to fatal shooting on Thatcher Avenue

Buffalo police announced an arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting on Thatcher Avenue.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. on July 11 on the first block of Thatcher Avenue, 35-year-old Marcus Cole was pronounced dead at ECMC.

On Wednesday police arrested 24-year-old Jerome Cole of Buffalo and he was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was held without bail and is scheduled to return on July 26 for a felony hearing.