ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Taco Bell manager pours scalding water on Texans complaining about order, lawsuit says

By Kaitlyn Alanis
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0odjcd_0gnqN2EY00
The Taco Bell location in Dallas, Texas, where two customers allege a manager poured scalding water on them during a dispute over a $30 order. Google Maps/Screengrab

A woman and a child who disputed a $31 order at a Taco Bell in Texas had scalding water poured on them by the store manager, according to a lawsuit filed by the family.

The incident also triggered a police investigation, authorities said.

The two customers had gone through a Dallas drive-thru three different times in an attempt to get their missing food before heading inside the restaurant on June 17, according to the lawsuit.

With a receipt and bag of food in hand, Brittany Davis and a minor identified as C.T. were let inside the dining room, which was closed, as the employee “locked the door behind them,” the lawsuit states.

Davis and the child are aunt and niece, according to NBC.

They talked with Taco Bell workers for nearly 10 minutes “wondering why the employees could not simply go back and prepare the food that they had paid for,” according to the lawsuit filed July 17 in Dallas County District Court. “The employees refused to do so and became combative.”

That’s when they say a manager entered the dining room from behind the counter with a bucket of scalding water, the lawsuit states.

“The Taco Bell store manager violently and without warning poured a bucket of boiling water over C.T.’s and Brittany’s heads, shoulders, breasts and legs, causing excruciating second and third degree burns on their bodies,” attorneys Paul Grinke and Ben Crump said in the complaint.

“Due to the scalding water that remained in their clothes against their bodies, C.T. and Brittany felt like they were ‘burning from the inside out,’” the attorneys said. “The store they believed would be a place of service and safety quickly turned into a place of horrors.”

Taco Bell told McClatchy News “we take the safety and wellbeing of team members and customers seriously.”

“Taco Bell is in contact with the franchise owner and operator of this restaurant on this matter and cannot comment on specifics of pending litigation,” a company spokesperson said.

A Dallas Police Department public information officer told McClatchy that authorities are investigating the incident.

“Dallas police received a report that an employee of a business was assaulted by a customer over a dispute regarding a food order,” the spokesperson said. “In addition, officers received a report of a customer and a juvenile being burned by hot water by an employee of the business.

“There are two aggravated assault charges and one assault charge being investigated thus far,” he continued. “This remains an ongoing investigation with no arrest at this time.”

Police did not say who might be facing charges in the case.

NBC reported that police “said a Taco Bell employee also claimed to have been assaulted. Grinke denied the allegation.”

‘Escape the Taco Bell’

After the customers were hit with hot water, they were screaming and crying as they tried running out of the Taco Bell, the lawsuit states. But the door was locked.

“Panicking, C.T. and Brittany tried to figure out how to unlock the door so that they could escape,” their legal team said. “While they were fumbling with the lock, the manager returned with second bucket of boiling water to burn them yet again. C.T. and Brittany were able to escape the Taco Bell before the manager reached for the second time.”

They ran to their car, the lawsuit states, as an employee laughed and taunted the family.

Family members who were waiting in the vehicle rushed the two to an emergency room, according to the complaint. On the way there, they say C.T. took off her clothes to minimize burning as Davis experienced trauma-induced seizures.

‘Deep burns’

Davis was sedated, intubated and flown to the Parkland Burn Center in Dallas, and C.T. was driven there, their attorneys said.

Davis has “significant damage to her brain function” and some memory loss after having at least 10 seizures. She also has “deep burns on her chest and stomach,” the lawsuit says.

C.T. has burns to much of her body, the lawsuit states, and some of the burns “caused her skin to bubble the size of softballs.” Her mom, Kira, had to remove mirrors from the walls in their home because she can’t bear seeing her own face.

‘Life-altering actions’

“Our hearts break for these two victims whose lives are forever changed because of the horrific and damaging actions by the Taco Bell manager and the larger entities that failed to protect the safety of their customers,” Grinke and Crump wrote in a news release. “Not only did Brittany and C.T. suffer physical trauma because of the burns, but they will now live with the psychological trauma that comes with an attack like this. Corporations have a duty to employ quality and stable employees who hold safety as the highest priority.”

The plaintiffs — Davis and C.T., who is being represented by her mother — seek more than $1 million in damages “with the final amount to be decided by the jury.”

“All of this could have been prevented had Taco Bell placed human decency and customer service over a few dollars that it would have cost to get Plaintiffs’ order right,” the attorneys said. “C.T. and Brittany now bring these claims to seek justice for their injuries and to punish Defendants for their life-altering actions.”

Comments / 39

Chuck Allen
4d ago

I was shocked when I read this and then I reread it. This article is a personal injury attorney's dream, as is the case itself! You have no testimony as to what if anything the customers had done in the restaurant if anything. Bear in mind when you read it that it is completely one sided with ambulance chasing attorneys telling the story.

Reply(2)
4
Llama Americana Mujer
4d ago

Why are people still going to Taco Bell? I never go there unless I REALLY REALLY want tacos late at night and Taco Bueno isn't open.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Uvalde mother who was cuffed trying to save kids claims she’s now being harassed by police

A mom who was handcuffed after she attempted to rescue her children from a school shooting in Uvalde last month says that she’s now being harassed by local police.On 24 May, after a teenage gunman opened fire on a fourth-grade classroom and brutally slaughtered 19 children and two teachers, Angeli Rose Gomez made her way down to Robb Elementary School in a valiant effort to save her own two sons, who were still trapped indoors, from the massacre that was unfolding behind the Texas school’s doors.However, when she attempted to broach the police line, she was told to stand...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

Two Miami men accused of kidnapping Key deer

MIAMI - Two Miami men were arrested Sunday after a Key deer was found in their truck following a traffic stop in Marathon. Monroe County sheriff's deputies stopped a blue Chevrolet hatchback-style vehicle near Mile Marker 56 after they said the driver failed to stay in his lane. The deputies quickly realized why the vehicle was not staying in its lane, an injured Key deer was inside the vehicle on top of a cooler, lawn chairs, and other miscellaneous objects. The two men in the truck said they struck the deer on U.S. 1 north of the Seven...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Crump
Daily Mail

Amazon warehouse employee, 19, is arrested 'for plotting mass-shooting at the Texas depot where he worked': Teen 'idolized' Uvalde gunman that killed 19 children and had recently bought an AR-15

A 19-year-old Amazon employee has been arrested on suspicion he plotted a mass shooting at the depot where he worked, with an AR-15 rifle, authorities said. Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats on June 27, according to San Antonio Police. Police responded to reports of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
102.5 The Bone

Man allegedly shot, killed his girlfriend after accidentally mistaking her for an intruder in Texas

PASADENA, Texas — A man allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend after he accidentally mistook her for an intruder in Texas, police say. The Pasadena Police Department said in a news release that on Monday around 3:30 a.m., they received a call about a shooting. The caller told the dispatcher that he accidentally shot his girlfriend who he thought was an intruder.
PASADENA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Bell#Texans#Scalding#Dallas Police#Nbc
Daily Fort Worth

53-year-old Dallas man is accused of robbing banks in Arlington, DeSoto, Lewisville, University Park and Sulphur Springs, police

Dallas, Texas – North Texas law enforcement agencies confirmed that a Dallas man accused of robbing several banks in the North Texas area has been arrested and charged. According to the information given by the investigators, the 53-year-old Mark Robert Disch is accused of robbing at least five banks in the North Texas area. Per the investigators, Disch has been robbing banks in Arlington, DeSoto, Lewisville, University Park, and Sulphur Springs.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police seek help looking for critical missing 16-year-old

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is seeking public assistance to locate a critical missing person. Le'andra Tittle, 16, was last seen on July 19 in the 2800 block of Wheatland Road in Dallas at about 4:40 p.m. Tittle has black hair, black eyes, is about 5'6 and weighs about 260 lbs.Tittle was last seen wearing a black Arby's shirt, black pants and black shoes. Tittle may be in need of assistance, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas police at 911 or (214) 671-4268 and to reference case number 130540-2022.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheStreet

Choco Taco's Demise Sparks Frenzied Response

Taco Bell drew big praise last February when the chain announced that it was bringing back the Choco Taco. The nutty treat was first produced by Unilever (UL) - Get Unilever PLC Report's Klondike in the 1980s. But a decades-long partnership with Taco Bell, now with Yum! Brands YUM, ensured that generations of visitors would see it on the Tex-Mex chain's menus throughout the 1990s and 2000s.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Choco Taco Rumored to Be Discontinued

Anyone who prefers chocolate ice cream over meat in their tacos needs to seek out an ice cream truck because the Choco Taco's days might be numbered. Over the weekend, rumors that the Unilever-owned Klondike brand discontinued the Choco Taco spread on Twitter and Facebook. The Choco Taco was introduced in 1984 and features ice cream stuffed inside a waffle cone shaped like a taco shell.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Taco Bell Brings Back Fan-Favorite Tacos

Taco Bell brought back two more fan-favorite menu items this week, both crunchy and crispy tacos. The Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Chipotle and the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Avocado Ranch are now available for a limited time. Their return comes after Taco Bell launched a major offering in partnership with Cheez-It that was short-lived due to low supply.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Taco Bell Brings Back a Well-Loved Menu Item Nationwide

Taco Bell has no off season. While its fast-food rivals slow down their new menu items during the summer months or limit them to season specific specials likes Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company (The) Report Summer Strawberry Salad, Taco Bell seems to bring out new ideas every few weeks.
RESTAURANTS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
8K+
Followers
536
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy