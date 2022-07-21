ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Hot time in the city - literally; stay cool as temps push 100 this weekend

By Mike Elfland, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pur1_0gnqMfPj00

Plan on a lazy Sunday. The high temps will continue into the weekend, with the forecast for Worcester calling for the mercury to push 100. A high of 98 is predicted, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures Friday and Saturday will be in the low 90s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S4Kpb_0gnqMfPj00

Occasional gusts, some reaching 24 mph, will provide some relief.

Officials in Worcester are encouraging residents to visit public beach, pools and spray parks .

Worcester's highest temperature for any day in July is July 4, 1911. The thermometer hit 102 degrees that year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XJjrC_0gnqMfPj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aNvq5_0gnqMfPj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yTzv1_0gnqMfPj00

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Hot time in the city - literally; stay cool as temps push 100 this weekend

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

What to know about the thunderstorms in the forecast for Mass.

“It appears storms will be focused mostly south of Route 2 through the afternoon then reaching the south coast toward evening.”. Thunderstorms will arrive in Massachusetts on Monday as the heat wave that has blanketed the region with suffocating temperatures nears its end. The National Weather Service said “oppressive” humidity...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Record-high temperature in Boston as city extends heat emergency

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu extended the city's heat emergency through Monday due to the hot weather that had some parts of Massachusetts seeing record high temperatures. Shortly after 1 p.m., the city reached a temperature of 99 degrees, which surpassed the previous record high of 98 degrees...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Severe thunderstorms, hail and isolated tornadoes possible this afternoon

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON -- The WBZ-TV Weather team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for the risk of severe thunderstorms Monday. After 6 consecutive days above 90 degrees, the longest heat wave in 6 years, we are set to end the streak with a bang, literally.The atmosphere is primed for the formation of thunderstorms in our area. The parameters in place are only seen a handful of times each summer. Lots of available moisture and lift bring the potential for the development of rotating "supercell-type" storms. Yes, one of those days...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts weather: Severe thunderstorm and possible tornado warning issued for parts of Worcester and Middlesex counties

A severe thunderstorm and tornado warning was issued to parts of Massachusetts. Winchendon, Ashby and Baldwinville have a warning in place up until 11:45 a.m. on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters said the Massachusetts towns can experience 60 mph winds as well as quarter-size hail. Greenfield, Athol...
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Worcester, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Power outage leaves thousands in the dark in Dorchester

BOSTON — A widespread power outage impacted thousands of Eversource customers in Dorchester Sunday afternoon. Eversource said about 7,500 customers are currently without power. The company said it was able to restore power to about 12,500 customers through automatic and remote switching. “With the region continuing to experience extreme...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Severe thunderstorms possible across Massachusetts through sunset

BOSTON — Severe thunderstorms were forming across parts of Massachusetts and New England on Thursday afternoon, with some warnings issued for some of the storms. A severe thunderstorm watch was posted for much of Massachusetts from Boston westward through 8 p.m. Thursday night. Latest severe weather alerts | Live...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stay Cool#Telegram Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Sad Summer Fest delivers good vibes, cold water during Palladium return

There are no two ways around it: Saturday in Worcester was an absolute scorcher of a day. Luckily, the powers that be when it comes to the annual return of Sad Summer Fest figured out a couple of ways to keep everyone cool behind the barricade while the cavalcade of bands that took the stage in the Palladium’s outdoor space throughout the day could deliver some heat of their own without much, if any, interruption.
WORCESTER, MA
WWLP

Biggest fish ever caught in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In 2012, Shane Felch caught a 46 pound, 5 ounce carp from Quinsigamond Lake in Shrewsbury. According to MassWildlife, this is the state’s largest freshwater fish ever caught and recorded. The record of biggest freshwater fish ever caught goes as far back as 1966...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WCVB

Photos: Amazing sand sculptures on display on Revere Beach

REVERE, Mass. — TheRevere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival, one of the largest sand sculpting festivals in the world, is back. Click on photo about to take a look at some of the creations!. is being held through Sunday, and it features master sand sculptors from all over the...
REVERE, MA
People

Passengers Jump from Windows — and Into River — After Boston Train Catches Fire: 'Very Frightening Event'

A Boston train caught on fire on a bridge over the Mystic River Thursday morning, leading several passengers to escape the flames through windows. "This morning, an Orange Line train reported flames & smoke coming from its head car as it traveled across the bridge between Wellington & Assembly stations," the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority wrote in a statement shared on social media.
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

Hot Dogs Worth Traveling For In New England

A real good hot dog is worth traveling for, but it’s got to be really real good. Here are 10 hot dogs worth hopping in the car and road-tripping for in New England. Home of the TWO-FOOTER hot dog. Bring Tums. Simco's in Mattapan (Boston, MA) IYKYK…. Johnny Ad's...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

"Airbnb for pools": Website allows Waltham woman rents out her pool by the hour

BOSTON -- Pools are expensive and a hassle to maintain, but who wouldn't love one during a heatwave.Now there's a way to cool off without the trouble. "It's exactly like Airbnb for pools," explained Erin Moriarty of Waltham. She rents out her pool by the hour on Swimply. Plug in your location and the site shows you all the available pools for rent in your area. You can compare prices, check photos, read reviews, and book your slot."It's a great way for people to host an event, it's more fun than just going out to eat, the families can enjoy themselves,"...
WALTHAM, MA
WCAX

2nd tornado recorded in New Hampshire this year

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a tornado had touched down earlier this week in Chesterfield, the second one in New Hampshire this year. The tornado touched down on Monday in Chesterfield. No injuries were reported. In May, a tornado touched down in Charlestown.
CHESTERFIELD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Randolph venue announces closure in 2023

RANDOLPH, Mass. — A popular Randolph venue announced on Thursday it’s closing its doors for good, effective next year. Lombardo’s, a locale famous for hosting weddings, proms, and other social events, wrote in a Facebook post that they’ll be closing their Randolph location in September of 2023.
RANDOLPH, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy