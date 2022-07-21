ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline approaching for public feedback on Dallas bike plan

By Baylee Friday
 5 days ago
Time is running out to tell the City of Dallas what it can do to improve its biking master plan.

The Dallas Transportation Department posted an online survey earlier this month. City officials say they'll use the feedback to help shape and improve the city's biking infrastructure.

Dallas residents can use the interactive map to tell the city exactly what they want where, and there's no limit to the number of suggestions they can make.

The webpage leading to the survey reads:

As you know, we're updating the Dallas Bike Plan to set the course for a bike network in Dallas that is comfortable, safe, and direct for the different types of people in Dallas who choose to, want to, and need to bike. To do that, we need your important observations on what is working and what isn't when you're biking in Dallas, and your big ideas for what could be done to make biking in Dallas even better.

The deadline to fill out the survey is this Sunday.

