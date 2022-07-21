With Matosantos departing, Sacramento needs a new wizard

Send help, Harry Potter! Sacramento needs a new wizard!

Ana Matosantos is departing the Newsom administration soon. Can state government survive without her?

Unless you follow state politics closely, you’ve probably never heard of Matosantos. But for more than 15 years she has been an indispensable insider of Sacramento — depended upon by politicians, parties, and agencies of all varieties.

What makes her so important? The answer lies in a paradox.

Because our state is such a diverse and complicated place, one might assume it requires a large and diverse set of people and institutions to govern it. In reality, the opposite is true. Because the machinery of government here is so complex, almost no mortals can understand it, much less govern it.

So real governing in California requires that one-in-40-million sort of person. She must be a wizard with a mind peculiar and powerful enough to comprehend the incomprehensible algorithms of state finance and to conjure possibilities from our impossible system.

Each generation in Sacramento produces its own wizard. In the later 20th century, the wizard was a state educational and budget expert named John Mockler, the author of Proposition 98, the impossibly complicated school funding formula. Mockler was so vital to California that I proposed that a state constitutional amendment requiring him to live forever. (Alas, he died in 2015).

In the 21st century, the wizard has been Matosantos.

You may think of the last three governors — Messrs. Schwarzenegger, Brown, and Newsom — as different men with different agendas. But when it came to the most complicated governing tasks, they were flashy figureheads, relying on Matosanto.

Matosantos has had different jobs. But, relying on her Stanford education and a freakishly good memory, she somehow managed to understand the bizarro world of state budgeting.

Originally from Puerto Rico, she first gained notice when she helped Schwarzenegger negotiate complicated budget fights in the 2000s. In one such conflict, which has become Capitol legend, Matosantos reportedly drafted both the Democratic proposal and the Republican counter-proposal that produced a budget agreement.

In the 2010 elections, Jerry Brown replaced Schwarzenegger, but Matosantos stayed on to direct state finances — and managed to turn the philosopher-governor’s curious koans into real policies. One veteran Capitol wag compared her to LAPD investigator who can solve the unsolvable cases in the TV series "The Closer." Matosantos was so essential that her 2011 arrest for driving under the influence was treated not like a personal scandal but rather like a near-death experience for state government. What would we do without Ana?

She left state service for a time. But Newsom, coaxed her back inside, making her cabinet secretary, which requires coordinating operations and policy across the government.

It’s an impossible job, which fit her. She has been the go-to person for anyone with a hard questions about making state government work. And she and her administration colleagues managed to make new public investments while protecting the giant budget surpluses of recent years.

Indeed, some progressives in California privately complain that Matosantos’ ability to manage our messed-up government machinery is too good — her skill at solving difficult problems in the short term allows state government to postpone systemic reforms.

This may be an election year, but Matosantos’ departure from the administration is the most significant change in California governance.

Perhaps after some well-deserved rest, Matosantos will return to government service. Or perhaps she can find a way to keep playing her essential role from outside government.

But if Matosantos is truly departing? Maybe just maybe, the absence of sorcery might force Californians to redesign our ridiculous state constitution, to eliminate the complicated formulas that make budgeting so difficult, and to create a new governing system simple enough that everyday Californians can understand it.

But such changes make too much sense to ever happen here. In the meantime, California, and Sacramento, will just have to find themselves a new wizard.

Joe Mathews writes the Connecting California column for Zócalo Public Square.