Apple Valley man arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting transient in April in Victorville

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials announced that a suspect has been taken into custody for the death of a man at the Green Tree Inn in Victorville.

Through investigation, sheriff’s detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail identified Clarence Jones, 32, of Apple Valley as the suspect in the April 1 fatal shooting of 29-year-old transient Alexander Jackson-Baldwin.

On Monday, members of the Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Enforcement Division located Jones and took him into custody without incident.

Sheriff's officials did not reveal how they concluded that Jones was a suspect or the location of his arrest.

Jones was booked in at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino and later transferred to the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, where he remains in custody on $1 million bail.

Jones is scheduled to appear on Thursday in Victorville Superior Court, sheriff’s booking records show.

The incident

Sheriff’s officials on April 1 launched a homicide investigation after a man, later identified as Jackson-Baldwin, was found fatally shot outside the Green Tree Inn.

“Shots were heard in the area at about 2:12 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found a deceased person (a man) at the location,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told the Daily Press in a previous interview.

When deputies arrived, they found Jackson-Baldwin near the entrance of the hotel with a gunshot wound.

At about 2:20 a.m., medical personnel arrived and ultimately pronounced Jackson-Baldwin deceased.

Sheriff’s officials at that time did not identify the man, however, Huerta said more information on the incident would be available soon.

The Green Tree Inn is located near the corner of Seventh Street and Green Tree Boulevard, just east of Interstate 15.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-387-3609. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

