Teenager sentenced to 8 years in prison after firing gun outside Centennial HS

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager will spend the next eight years in prison for firing a gun outside Centennial High School and punching a correctional officer.

Court records indicate Novodny Lemons pleaded guilty to reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of weapons. He admitted to firing a handgun near the football field last September.

He was sentenced to five years for the gun charges and three years for assaulting the officer.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

