Teenager sentenced to 8 years in prison after firing gun outside Centennial HS

By Maggie Hockenberry
 5 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager will spend the next eight years in prison for firing a gun outside Centennial High School and punching a correctional officer.

Centennial High shooting suspect to be tried as adult

Court records indicate Novodny Lemons pleaded guilty to reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of weapons. He admitted to firing a handgun near the football field last September.

He was sentenced to five years for the gun charges and three years for assaulting the officer.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

MsSylviia JC
4d ago

That's not right. Why sentence a tennager to prison. You're messing up his record before giving him a chance to get it together. Had that been a paleface white kid he probably wouldn't get any time at all, but release to his parents. And what did the officer do to provoke the teen to assault him. Don't be so quick to jump to conclusions because you know these white officers will lie on you then play the victim and edit the camera. There is no reason to send this kid to prison where grown folk are.

