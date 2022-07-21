ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable County, MA

PHOTOS: Barnstable County Fair 2022

capecod.com
 5 days ago

Check out these photos from the Barnstable County Fair this year!. The Barnstable...

www.capecod.com

capecod.com

Yarmouth Enacts Water Conservation Measures

YARMOUTH – State officials recently declared mild drought conditions for the Cape Cod region, prompting Yarmouth to enact its own water conservation measures. As high temperatures continue, lawn watering is now restricted to two days per week. Both in-ground irrigation and hand-held watering are limited to before 9 am...
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Falmouth Beach Reopens After Water Quality Issues

FALMOUTH – Chapoquoit Beach in West Falmouth was recently closed to swimming after harmful bacteria was detected in the water. The beach has since reopened for swimming, with the town’s Beach Department posting an update on Saturday, July 23 that recent testing showed it was safe for people to enter the water again.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Suffolk County DA Expands Civil Rights Efforts

BOSTON (AP) — A district attorney in Massachusetts has announced he is adding two positions to prosecute civil rights cases. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Monday he is concerned about organized white supremacist actions in Boston this year and anticipates more unrest during upcoming elections. Hayden announced...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Barnstable County, MA
Barnstable County, MA
Government
City
Barnstable, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Barnstable County, MA
Society
WCVB

Whale breaches, lands on fishing boat off Plymouth, Massachusetts

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A whale struck a fishing boat off the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Sunday in an area where whales have been spotted several times in the past week. A viewer captured photos of the whale as it breached with several fishing boats nearby. The whale landed on one of the boats, causing the bow to dip down into the water.
PLYMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Bystanders save drowning victim at Great Pond in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET – Several Good Samaritans are credited with saving the life of a person who was drowning at Great Pond in Wellfleet Sunday afternoon. Rescuers rushed to the scene after multiple 911 calls around 2 PM. The bystanders performed CPR and officials report the victim was conscious and alert when they arrived. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
WELLFLEET, MA
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NECN

Shark Sightings Pile Up Off Coast of Cape Cod Saturday

More than a dozen confirmed shark sightings have been reported off the coast of Cape Cod on Saturday. The majority of the 13 sightings so far, confirmed by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, have been along the Outer Cape near North Beach Island and Monomoy Island in Chatham. In addition, one shark was spotted off the coast of Provincetown.
CHATHAM, MA
FUN 107

$15 Million Winning Scratch Ticket Sold in Fall River

Stopping off for a scratch ticket doesn't seem so silly after a $15 million winning ticket was sold in Fall River recently. The Massachusetts State Lottery announced last week that the 7-Eleven at 1099 William S. Canning Boulevard in the city had sold a major winner in the Lottery’s $15,000,000 Money Maker instant ticket game.
FALL RIVER, MA
capecod.com

Wampanoag Tribe Receives Grant Supporting Aquaculture

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe received a $1.1 million federal grant to support its shellfish farm. The grant was funded by the American Rescue Plan’s Indigenous Communities program according to a statement from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. “This $1.1 million grant will help promote economic development...
MASHPEE, MA
Time Out Global

Massachusetts happy hour ban could be over soon

“Happy Hour” has been banned in Massachusetts since 1984 over concerns about drunk driving. But that could be changing soon in cities like Boston and Provincetown. On Thursday, the Massachusetts State Senate voted to add an amendment to their $4.57 billion economic development bill, that reads: “In a city or town that accepts this section in the manner provided in section 4 of chapter 4, an establishment holding a license to sell alcohol to be drunk on the premises shall be permitted to sell alcoholic beverages or alcohol at a discounted price, in a manner as approved by the city or town.”.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
luxury-houses.net

This Dramatic Contemporary Styled House in Edgartown with Striking Architectural Elements Asks for $18,500,000

The House in Edgartown features cathedral ceilings throughout and an open floor plan with large living room, dining room and kitchen, now available for sale. This home located at 30 Crackatuxet Cove Road, Edgartown, Massachusetts; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 8,912 square feet of living spaces. Call Gerret C Conover – LandVest MV – (Phone: (508) 627-3757) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Edgartown.
EDGARTOWN, MA
capecod.com

Buzzards Bay crash stalls traffic on Route 6

BOURNE – A crash in Bourne snarled traffic on Route 6 for a time. The crash happened sometime after 3 PM at St. Margaret’s Street. At least two people were transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Cape Wide News...
BOURNE, MA

Community Policy