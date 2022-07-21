PHOTOS: Barnstable County Fair 2022

“Happy Hour” has been banned in Massachusetts since 1984 over concerns about drunk driving. But that could be changing soon in cities like Boston and Provincetown. On Thursday, the Massachusetts State Senate voted to add an amendment to their $4.57 billion economic development bill, that reads: “In a city or town that accepts this section in the manner provided in section 4 of chapter 4, an establishment holding a license to sell alcohol to be drunk on the premises shall be permitted to sell alcoholic beverages or alcohol at a discounted price, in a manner as approved by the city or town.”.

