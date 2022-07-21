VIDEO: Barnstable County Fair 2022 Demolition Derby Gender Reveal!

FALMOUTH – Chapoquoit Beach in West Falmouth was recently closed to swimming after harmful bacteria was detected in the water. The beach has since reopened for swimming, with the town’s Beach Department posting an update on Saturday, July 23 that recent testing showed it was safe for people to enter the water again.
BOSTON (AP) — A district attorney in Massachusetts has announced he is adding two positions to prosecute civil rights cases. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Monday he is concerned about organized white supremacist actions in Boston this year and anticipates more unrest during upcoming elections. Hayden announced...
WESTPORT, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts has been closed for the day after a Portuguese man o’ war sighting, officials said. The highly venomous ocean predator was spotted at Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. Dangerous rip currents also...
YARMOUTH – State officials recently declared mild drought conditions for the Cape Cod region, prompting Yarmouth to enact its own water conservation measures. As high temperatures continue, lawn watering is now restricted to two days per week. Both in-ground irrigation and hand-held watering are limited to before 9 am...
Some 20 Centerville homeowners have filed a lawsuit in Barnstable Superior Court in an attempt to preserve an old cranberry bog as open space. The Town of Barnstable, the new bog owner, and the former owners — the Jenkins family trust — are named as defendants in the argument filed in the court in mid July.
CHATHAM, Mass. — People who have the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app received many notifications over the weekend. The first great white shark sighting was reported on Friday morning off North Beach Island in Chatham. Additional sightings and detections then steadily poured in through Sunday. On Friday,...
WELLFLEET – Several Good Samaritans are credited with saving the life of a person who was drowning at Great Pond in Wellfleet Sunday afternoon. Rescuers rushed to the scene after multiple 911 calls around 2 PM. The bystanders performed CPR and officials report the victim was conscious and alert when they arrived. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A whale struck a fishing boat off the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Sunday in an area where whales have been spotted several times in the past week. A viewer captured photos of the whale as it breached with several fishing boats nearby. The whale landed on one of the boats, causing the bow to dip down into the water.
SANDWICH, Mass. — Massachusetts Department of Public Health notified a popular Cape Cod town on Thursday that mosquitos are carrying West Nile Virus. The town of Sandwich advises residents and visitors to limit activities outdoors at dusk and to wear extra mosquito repellant. For more information on how to...
A Seekonk restaurant just put a giant lobster on its roof, giving the Big Blue Bug in Providence a run for its money. Old Grist Mill Tavern in Seekonk has been around on this site since 1745, originally built to help farmers grind their corn. Eventually, it morphed into the restaurant it is now.
Nearly two dozen confirmed shark sightings were reported off the coast of Cape Cod on Saturday as the animals become more and more common in waters along the Massachusetts shoreline, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy confirmed. Most of the sightings were concentrated along the Outer Cape near North Beach Island,...
A public beach in Orleans was closed Sunday afternoon after a confirmed sighting of a white shark. According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app, the shark was spotted roughly 75 yards off shore of Nauset Beach. The beach was closed to swimmers for about an hour, until 2:20 p.m.
CARVER — A Department of Conservation and Recreation employee was slashed in the face by a woman after he told her she could not go into a non-accessible area of Myles Standish State Forest, State Police said. The encounter happened shortly before 2:10 p.m. at Barrett’s Pond in Carver....
Check out these photos from the Barnstable County Fair this year!. The Barnstable County Fair is an affordable, not-to-be-missed summer family tradition – where families come to create memories and celebrate the simple pleasures that aren’t easy to find these days. The Fair brings wholesome fun, unique food and great music to families at a great value.
PLYMOUTH — Stunning video captured the moment a whale breached and landed on a boat in the water off the coast of Massachusetts over the weekend. The video showed the whale crashing down on the bow of a 19-foot boat near Plymouth on Sunday morning. Remarkably, no one was...
Max contacted family and friends on social media and explained that he was ok. Police confirmed Max has been found safe. Plympton Police Department is looking to make contact with Max Bethoney. Max is currently residing in Plympton but has been known to reside in surrounding communities and has contacts...
The Dighton Police Department recently welcomed its first-ever comfort dog, Oakie, and he has to be the cutest. Oakie is an English Labrador Retriever and he has his work cut out for him. The plan for Oakie is to have him spend most of his time at local schools, senior...
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A whale watching and fishing boat was towed back to shore Monday an engine caught fire. The boat had 50 people on board when the fire started at 9 a.m. A second engine was still working, but the boat was being towed to shore. No injuries...
A Rhode Island restaurant is facing backlash after posting an offensive Anne Frank meme. The Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant in Tiverton posted a meme that had a photo of Frank along with copy that said, “It’s hotter than an oven out there…and I should know.”. Frank...
