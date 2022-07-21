ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable County, MA

VIDEO: Barnstable County Fair 2022 Demolition Derby Gender Reveal!

capecod.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod...

www.capecod.com

Comments / 1

Related
capecod.com

Falmouth Beach Reopens After Water Quality Issues

FALMOUTH – Chapoquoit Beach in West Falmouth was recently closed to swimming after harmful bacteria was detected in the water. The beach has since reopened for swimming, with the town’s Beach Department posting an update on Saturday, July 23 that recent testing showed it was safe for people to enter the water again.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Suffolk County DA Expands Civil Rights Efforts

BOSTON (AP) — A district attorney in Massachusetts has announced he is adding two positions to prosecute civil rights cases. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Monday he is concerned about organized white supremacist actions in Boston this year and anticipates more unrest during upcoming elections. Hayden announced...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
capecod.com

Yarmouth Enacts Water Conservation Measures

YARMOUTH – State officials recently declared mild drought conditions for the Cape Cod region, prompting Yarmouth to enact its own water conservation measures. As high temperatures continue, lawn watering is now restricted to two days per week. Both in-ground irrigation and hand-held watering are limited to before 9 am...
YARMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Barnstable County, MA
Barnstable County, MA
Government
City
Barnstable, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Barnstable County, MA
Society
capecod.com

Bystanders save drowning victim at Great Pond in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET – Several Good Samaritans are credited with saving the life of a person who was drowning at Great Pond in Wellfleet Sunday afternoon. Rescuers rushed to the scene after multiple 911 calls around 2 PM. The bystanders performed CPR and officials report the victim was conscious and alert when they arrived. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
WELLFLEET, MA
WCVB

Whale breaches, lands on fishing boat off Plymouth, Massachusetts

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A whale struck a fishing boat off the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Sunday in an area where whales have been spotted several times in the past week. A viewer captured photos of the whale as it breached with several fishing boats nearby. The whale landed on one of the boats, causing the bow to dip down into the water.
PLYMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demolition Derby#County Fairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cats
capecod.com

PHOTOS: Barnstable County Fair 2022

Check out these photos from the Barnstable County Fair this year!. The Barnstable County Fair is an affordable, not-to-be-missed summer family tradition – where families come to create memories and celebrate the simple pleasures that aren’t easy to find these days. The Fair brings wholesome fun, unique food and great music to families at a great value.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Missing man with Fall River and New Bedford ties has been located

Max contacted family and friends on social media and explained that he was ok. Police confirmed Max has been found safe. Plympton Police Department is looking to make contact with Max Bethoney. Max is currently residing in Plympton but has been known to reside in surrounding communities and has contacts...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy