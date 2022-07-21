Health startup AndHealth plans move to Miranova building Downtown

The CEO of a healthcare startup plans to move his new company to where his old one was once located.

AndHealth has proposed taking over 21,303 square feet of the 2 Miranova office tower and creating 65 jobs, according to a document filed with the city's Department of Development.

The new jobs would have a total payroll of nearly $6.2 million. The company would retain 21 jobs with a payroll of $1.9 million.

The company is planning to hire additional software developers and data scientists, healthcare professionals, physicians and providers and other health experts.

The new space will allow AndHealth to more than triple its existing employee count while providing room for expansion, the company said.

AndHealth, now at 1201 Dublin Road, would invest $1.1 million in the project, including $785,000 for furniture and fixtures. The company is also seeking city permission to put its name atop the building, overlooking Interstate 70/71.

The 23-year-old Miranova building has 12 floors and 255,876 square feet of space. About a third of the building is leased.

Matt Scantland started AndHealth in 2021. He was a co-founder of CoverMyMeds, a healthcare technology company that used to be in the Miranova building.

Wholesale drug distribution company McKesson bought CoverMyMeds for $1.1 billion in 2017 . CoverMyMeds has since moved to a $240 million campus in Franklinton that houses most of the company's 1,500 employees.

“We are excited to continue our growth in Columbus,” Scantland said in a statement. “Whether from the employers and patients we serve here, the amazing talent base, or the city and state government, the support from the community has been incredible. This is an ideal place to build a mission-driven company.”

AndHealth is requesting incentives from the city as part of the move. The project is expected to start next month and finish in the fall.

The department is recommending an incentive equal to 50% of the amount of new employee city income tax withholding for up to five years, or about $77,000 a year.

AndHealth describes itself as a digital health company with a mission of helping people reverse chronic diseases. The company is starting with migraine and autoimmune conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

The company works with employers and benefit brokers that offer its service to support employees in getting their lives back from chronic disease while unlocking productivity and cost savings. It uses an approach to help patients address the root cause drivers of their disease.

