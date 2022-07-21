ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Fond du Lac city leaders want community input on plan for Fond du Lac riverfront; meeting set

By Obituaries
FDL Reporter | The Reporter
FDL Reporter | The Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xhPc8_0gnqHL8M00

FOND DU LAC - For anyone that's looked at the riverfront of the downtown area and wondered how it could be spruced up, the city wants to hear your thoughts.

The city will host its first public meeting for the creation of the Riverfront Plan, focusing on the Fond du Lac River East Branch, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. July 28 at Annie's Fountain City Café, 72 S. Main St.

The project would address the aesthetics, activity and infrastructure along the river between East Johnson Street and South Street, as well as develop and improve the riverfront as an aesthetic and recreational amenity, according to Community Development Director Dyann Benson.

The meeting will be open house style, inviting community members to come and go while they also enjoy the Night Market the same night. Leaders will share further information about the project and gather feedback on what to highlight and improve, and what concerns lie within the project's bounds.

For more information, call the Fond du Lac Community Development Department at 920-322-3440.

Contact Daphne Lemke at dlemke@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @daphlemke.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

‘I have not received a raise in 5 years’: Policies & pay cause teachers to resign from Wisconsin school district

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A school district in Wisconsin is facing certain challenges after a number of employees announced their resignations during a public board meeting. At the July Board of Education Meeting, the Waukesha School District approved the 32 resignations, one leave of absence and 27 new and continuing contracts. This decision drew the ire of the Alliance for Education in Waukesha.
WAUKESHA, WI
wtmj.com

Large police presence at Lac La Belle on Sunday

Police have once again been called to Lac La Belle in Oconomowoc. Oconomowoc police have confirmed a large police presence at the lake Sunday afternoon but were unable to provide any details at this time. WTMJ listeners say a police rescue boat was seen entering the water and heading west...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

More details emerge from serious traffic accident in Winnebago County

VINLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the serious traffic accident on Green Valley Road in the Town of Vinland. According to a release, around 6:00 p.m., the Winnebago County 911 Communications Center received multiple calls about a semi that had been involved in a crash.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fond Du Lac, WI
Government
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
wearegreenbay.com

AVOID: Shawano Ave. in Green Bay, power pole struck

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay residents are being asked to avoid the area of Shawano Avenue, from Oneida Street to Ridge Road due to a Sunday afternoon traffic incident. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a power pole was struck in the 1200 block of Shawano...
GREEN BAY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Body of missing man found in Lac La Belle

Authorities announced Saturday that they found the body of the 32-year-old man who went missing while swimming in Lac La Belle on Thursday evening. According to the Town of Oconomowoc Police, the victim was located at about 10:30 a.m. this morning in approximately 32 feet of water west of Blackhawk Drive. At that time, the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Slinger Police explain sounding of tornado siren | By Slinger Police

July 23, 2022 – Slinger, WI – Village of Slinger residents who heard the tornado sirens going off a few minutes ago, please be advised that at this moment Washington County is under a “Severe Thunderstorm Warning.”. The City of Hartford was included in a “Tornado Warning”...
SLINGER, WI
TMJ4 News

Wauwatosa buys vacant Boston Store at Mayfair Mall for $3.95M

The Wauwatosa Community Development Authority acquired the former Boston Store connected to Mayfair Mall for $3.95 million, city officials announced Monday. Officials say city staff members are actively in discussions on how to use the space and crafting a development agreement to present to the Common Council in the future.
WAUWATOSA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverfront#Infrastructure#Lac#Urban Construction#Community Development
spectrumnews1.com

Still looking: Podcast examines two Fox Valley disappearances

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Jordan Karsten spends a lot of time investigating bones. He recently demonstrated taking measurements of a lower jaw. “There are statistical programs we can use,” said Karsten, Chair of the Anthropology Department at UW-Oshkosh. We take a bunch of mandibular measurements and use them to determine sex, but we can also use them to determine ancestry.”
OSHKOSH, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

3-vehicle crash in neighboring Ozaukee County | By Ozaukee County Sheriff

July 22, 2022 – Town of Cedarburg, WI – Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Town of Cedarburg on Friday afternoon, July 22, 2022. The crash occurred on County Highway I and Pleasant Valley Road. The impact from the crash caused one vehicle to rollover and strike another oncoming vehicle. A 17-year-old boy from Cedarburg was issued a citation.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lake in Wisconsin has two drownings in four days

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two bodies were found nearly 36 hours apart in Lac La Belle after crews ended up searching four days in a row. According to the Town of Oconomowoc Police Department, there were two drownings on Lac La Belle that happened between July 21 and July 24. Both instances reportedly happened in the area northwest of Islandale.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Fox11online.com

New warehouse to bring more jobs to Appleton

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for a new RGL Logistics warehouse in Appleton. RGL has existing warehouse space between Green Bay and Neenah. It purchased the property for the new warehouse 18 months ago from Fleet Farm. Bob Johnson, the owner and CEO of RGL Logistics,...
APPLETON, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

7/22/22 Fox River Boat Collision Update

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has released a report and video of the July 9th crash on the Fox River in Oshkosh involving a 45-foot powerboat and two-story paddleboat. Seven of the 43 occupants and crew of the Riverboat suffered minor injuries, but one of them a 48 year-old woman was hospitalized with back injuries. There was substantial damage to the port side of the boat. Seven people were on the powerboat including the operator 52-year-old Jason Lindemann of Oshkosh who was charged for the incident. A 57-year-old man on the powerboat suffered back injuries and cuts to the face. The DNR says alcohol and excessive speed were several factors in the crash. But they also say careless and reckless operation, improper lookout, navigation rules violation, and operator inattention contributed to the crash. They estimate the powerboat was going between 21 and 40 miles an hour and the paddleboat 10 miles an hour.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10: Best places for coffee in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Whether you take it hot, iced, or straight out of the espresso machine, coffee is one of the universal drinks that curb the craving for caffeine. As an avid coffee shop adventurer, searching for unique stops can be a little tedious. To help, OnlyInYourState compiled a list of a few cozy coffee shops you could try.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Northeast Wisconsin prepares for Mega Millions drawing

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re feeling lucky, you better buy a mega millions ticket!. Because there hasn’t been a winner in three months, the Mega Millions prize has increased to $660 million. While the odds of winning all the money is a staggering 1 to 302.5 million, there’s always a chance.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Severe weather hits southeastern Wisconsin

Shortly after 10 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Dodge County on Saturday, July 23. It expired just before 11 p.m. Flash flooding warnings took effect for parts of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties around 11:40 p.m. Saturday. A severe thunderstorm watch covered all of...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
FDL Reporter | The Reporter

FDL Reporter | The Reporter

556
Followers
199
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Fond du Lac area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at fdlreporter.com

 http://fdlreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy