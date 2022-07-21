Fond du Lac city leaders want community input on plan for Fond du Lac riverfront; meeting set

FOND DU LAC - For anyone that's looked at the riverfront of the downtown area and wondered how it could be spruced up, the city wants to hear your thoughts.

The city will host its first public meeting for the creation of the Riverfront Plan, focusing on the Fond du Lac River East Branch, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. July 28 at Annie's Fountain City Café, 72 S. Main St.

The project would address the aesthetics, activity and infrastructure along the river between East Johnson Street and South Street, as well as develop and improve the riverfront as an aesthetic and recreational amenity, according to Community Development Director Dyann Benson.

The meeting will be open house style, inviting community members to come and go while they also enjoy the Night Market the same night. Leaders will share further information about the project and gather feedback on what to highlight and improve, and what concerns lie within the project's bounds.

For more information, call the Fond du Lac Community Development Department at 920-322-3440.

