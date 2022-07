BEMIDJI, Minn. — Minnesota has a TON of lakes - so many that we brag about them on our license plates - but it's also a place where folks love really big things. Take for instance, Darwin's giant ball of twine... the humungous spoon and cherry... the king-sized walleye on the shore of Lake Mille Lacs... Otto the Big Otter in Fergus Falls... and of course, the world's largest free-standing hockey stick in Eveleth.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO