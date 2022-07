PELHAM, N.H. — Pelham police and the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol are investigating a boating crash that sent two people to the hospital. Shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, the Pelham Police Department said it received a 911 call about a crash involving a boat and a personal watercraft on Long Pond. Police said two females were on the personal watercraft. They believe it was operating at a high rate of speed when it struck a boat that was floating with the engine off.

PELHAM, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO