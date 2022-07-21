ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuero, TX

This Indestructible Cuero Man Escaped Death 37 Times in War

By pooks
 3 days ago
Roy Benevidez is possibly the most indestructible military hero of all time. A Texas man born near Cuero, Texas has the Lone Star state shining bright and the locals beaming with pride. NEGOTIATIONS TO STAY. After stepping on a landmine in 1965 in Vietnam he was nearly medically discharged...

diane sagan
3d ago

I never met Roy..I am a female Vietnam vet myself. But yep he was an amazing man.. a true American hero. I had a dear friend I had the honor to meet when I was 53.. he was a marine from Colorado..had earned 7 purple hearts. I loved hearing his life stories. he passed away in 2020 he had so many health problems . agent orange, jungle diseases he caught that caused terrible damage to his body. war wounds I can't imagine how terrible. He was my hero.. I'm miss him terribly. I am good friends with his wife. we just click.. and understand each other so well. thank goodness she is doing ok...

