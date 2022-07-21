ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks on lower end of ESPN's future power rankings

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HHKjf_0gnqEwtA00

ESPN has released their annual future NFL power rankings, which measures how good each team is supposed to be over the next three years. As you might expect, the Seattle Seahawks are on the lower end of the list, coming in at No. 24.

The team’s quarterback situation was naturally listed as the biggest worry:

“This team has quietly gone about the business of retooling the roster, and I believe they have the ingredients to compete right away in their division if they can find a QB. Lock and Smith are not going to get it done. But the Seahawks have just about everything else they need, including a young improving offensive line, good running backs, excellent pass-catchers, potential pass-rushing stars on the edge and some exceptional talents in the secondary. But quarterback, quarterback, quarterback.”

Seattle’s overall roster score was 76.0 (out of 100), which mostly got dragged down by a QB score of 60.0, the second-lowest on the list.

As for what could change for the better, ESPN mentioned a few points, including finding the right offensive line combination and figuring out what to do with strong safety Jamal Adams.

Much will depend on what this team does in the 2023 NFL draft. Finding their next franchise quarterback would go a long way towards raising their rank, but for now it’s fair to put them on the lower end of these lists.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The 'Decision': who is favored to land four-star Chase Bisontis ahead of Sunday announcement?

One of the top uncommitted players in the nation, four-star offensive lineman Chase Bisontis, announced that he will be making public his college decision on Sunday. The Don-Bosco Prep offensive lineman is ranked the top player in New Jersey and the No. 112 recruit in the nation according to 247Sports. Bisontis has taken his five official visits, with his finalists including Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Rutgers and Texas A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Qb
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe looks jacked in workout video

Alabama backup quarterback Jalen Milroe put the college football world on notice with his spectacular play in Alabama’s annual A-Day game back in April. His performance left fans and analysts wondering how Alabama could let him ride the pine despite the return of Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young. I mean, there has to be a way for Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to come up with some sort of package that includes the incredibly gifted Milroe.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking SEC jerseys from worst to first

The SEC has some of the most unique jerseys in all of college football. From the Ole Miss powder blue to the LSU home white, the games are always pleasing for the eyes. Some schools like Alabama will never change their uniform, while other schools like Vanderbilt are in the midst of an entire rebrand. The difference in opinion is what makes it interesting.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 developments Duck fans would love to see in Dan Lanning's first year with Oregon

The start of the college football season is getting close, and as September 3rd draws near, we can begin to envision what the season will look like for the Oregon Ducks. Though they are all important, the 2022 season will hold some extra gravity for the Ducks, since it is the first time that Dan Lanning will be at the helm in Eugene. After several years of Mario Cristobal — an era that brought a lot of success on the field, but a number of frustrations when it came to the style of play — fans are hoping for a new start that will bring some of the flash and aggressiveness back to Oregon football.
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star LSU offensive line target chooses an SEC East team

LSU’s search for a second offensive line commit in the 2023 recruiting class continues as target Kelton Smith committed to the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday night. Smith is a four-star offensive tackle from Columbus, Georgia where he plays for Carver High School. The Tigers are one of the best teams in Georgia. They finished as the state runner-up in 4A last season, and they just moved down to 3A to contend for a title.
COLUMBUS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why does Kirby Smart want to move the Florida-Georgia game?

One of the topics from this week’s SEC media days that is sure to come up in the future is the location of the annual Florida-Georgia game. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart got the ball rolling on Wednesday with his comments against the game being held in Jacksonville, but first-year Florida coach Billy Napier said he’d like to experience the game before handing out any definitive opinions to the media.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Browns Week Three Prediction: Steelers Vs. Browns

After the Browns were predicted to beat the New York Jets, they will have a Browns vs. Steelers primetime matchup. This will be the first time the Browns will be playing the Steelers without Ben Roethlisberger, so they may have an edge. The Browns will probably also be without Deshaun Watson due to a suspension, so Jacoby Brissett should be under center. And as for the Steelers, Mitchell Trubisky is projected to be their quarterback.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy