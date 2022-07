Milk, bread, eggs … accent chair? Beginning this month, some H-E-B shoppers in the Fort Worth area can pick up home goods and furniture along with their groceries. On July 14, the Texas grocer announced the launch of two home decor lines under the new Home by H-E-B department. The two new brands — Haven + Key and Texas Proud — promise “hundreds of items” for shoppers, according to a release, including “timeless woven textiles, inspiring décor, and versatile furniture and accent pieces.”

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO