New restaurant added to Wyoming Valley Mall food court

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The food court at the Wyoming Valley Mall has a new restaurant for hungry shoppers and foodies alike.

According to Joe Ohrin, spokesperson for the Wyoming Valley Mall , two new businesses have recently opened. “Joseph Jacob Jewelers” and “From The City”, a restaurant taking over the former Dino`s Pizza in the Food Court.

“From The City” is a Mexican/American cuisine restaurant headed by Chef Jonathan Minor. Minor was born and raised in Puebla, Mexico. At sixteen he left and came to the US where he was taught to cook.





Minor worked in the New York restaurant scene for several years until finally, he is opening his first restaurant in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Courtesy: Wyoming Valley Mall

Along with the new eating spot, Wyoming Valley Mall welcomes “Joseph Jacob Jewelers” which specializes in designing and manufacturing loose diamonds and designer jewelry.

The new restaurant is located at the food court in the first space on the left once entering the mall. A list of food items that will be served can be seen on the “From The City Facebook” .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.