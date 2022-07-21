ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre Township, PA

New restaurant added to Wyoming Valley Mall food court

By Vivian Muniz
 5 days ago

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The food court at the Wyoming Valley Mall has a new restaurant for hungry shoppers and foodies alike.

According to Joe Ohrin, spokesperson for the Wyoming Valley Mall , two new businesses have recently opened. “Joseph Jacob Jewelers” and “From The City”, a restaurant taking over the former Dino`s Pizza in the Food Court.

New stores arriving in Wilkes-Barre, including Duck Donuts

“From The City” is a Mexican/American cuisine restaurant headed by Chef Jonathan Minor. Minor was born and raised in Puebla, Mexico. At sixteen he left and came to the US where he was taught to cook.

Minor worked in the New York restaurant scene for several years until finally, he is opening his first restaurant in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Courtesy: Wyoming Valley Mall

Along with the new eating spot, Wyoming Valley Mall welcomes “Joseph Jacob Jewelers” which specializes in designing and manufacturing loose diamonds and designer jewelry.

The new restaurant is located at the food court in the first space on the left once entering the mall. A list of food items that will be served can be seen on the “From The City Facebook” .

WBRE

Police: Man wanted regarding Access Device Fraud

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking to identify a Wilkes-Barre man in regard to a fraud case. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, the individual pictured below is for questioning by police in regards to an Access Device Fraus Case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Slenzak at 570-208-1053 or […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Residents react to Wilkes-Barre neighborhood shootout

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Two people are in custody following a shootout in a Wilkes-Barre neighborhood Friday afternoon. The violence happened just one day after President Biden canceled his visit to the city to speak about community safety and crime-related issues. A positive COVID-19 test prevented President Biden from speaking in the Diamond City on […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Police searching for man on ATV

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying a man on an ATV. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, the man pictured below is wanted by authorities. Investigators did not release information on what the man is wanted for. Anyone with information is...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Josh Shapiro campaign stops in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, on Monday, it is one of the most closely watched races in the nation, the race for governor of Pennsylvania. Monday, democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Shapiro says his main focus will be to improve Pennsylvania’s economy and insists he will gain bipartisan […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Surveillance Photo Released in Walmart Generator Theft: Suspect Sought

EAST MARLBOROUGH TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a generator from Walmart. The theft reportedly occurred at 4:34 PM on July 15, 2022, at the Walmart located in East Marlborough Township, Chester County. The suspect was wearing a blue headband, black sunglasses, a blue mask, a white t-shirt, gray pants, dark shoes, and a full beard. He was driving a black Buick SUV bearing a Delaware registration. The value of the stolen generator is $484.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Shots fired in Wilkes-Barre, two in custody

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Heavy police activity occurred in Wilkes-Barre Friday afternoon after neighbors say they heard shots fired. Eyewitness News was on the scene when police shut down Hughes and Wall Street for a report of shots fired. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, officers arrived on the scene and saw a vehicle leave the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

