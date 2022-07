COLUMBUS, Ohio — The man accused of raping a 10-year old Ohio girl is being held without bond after entering a not guilty plea Monday to two counts of rape. Gerson Fuentes’s appearance in a Franklin County courtroom Monday followed his indictment by a Franklin County grand jury, but the case has created a flashpoint in the country’s ongoing debate over abortion and women’s reproductive rights.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO