The search continues for skeletal remains found near Port Edwards. Here's what we know.

By Karen Madden, Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune
 5 days ago

PORT EDWARDS – The Wood County Sheriff's Office continues its work on locating evidence connected to a partial human skeleton found by maintenance workers near a Wisconsin River dam Tuesday morning .

Here is what we know:

  • The workers found what they believed was part of a human skeleton about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
  • The Wood County Sheriff's Office determined the remains were human.
  • The Sheriff's Office searched the area near the dam, which is near the village of Port Edwards, on Tuesday and Wednesday.
  • Searchers found numerous additional pieces of the skeleton on Wednesday . Officials believe all the remains are from one person.
  • The Wisconsin River Power Company lowered the river to a historically low level Thursday to make searching for any additional evidence easier, Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said.
  • The Wisconsin Rapids and Marshfield police departments both were assisting the Sheriff's Office with the search on Thursday, because the lowered water levels greatly expanded the search area, Becker said.
  • Officials are using cadaver dogs to help in the search.
  • Searchers found more human remains Thursday, and the Sheriff's Office said they will continue the search on Friday.
  • A forensic anthropologist was looking at the skeletal remains Thursday to try to determine whether the victim was a man or a woman, Becker said.
  • Wood County Coroner David Patton is gathering medical and dental records from any people missing in the area during recent years to try to find a match.
  • The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is working with the Sheriff's Office to limit the impact of the lowering of the river on wildlife.
  • Becker asks people to stay away from the search area and away from parts of the river that have been lowered. The exposed river bed is a safety concern, he said.

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @KMadden715, Instagram at @kmadden715 or Facebook at facebook.com/karen.madden.33 .

