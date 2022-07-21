ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Josh Rosen: Set for work out with Browns

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Rosen is expected to work out with the Browns this week, Jeremy Fowler of...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

NFL World Saddened By The Antonio Brown Video

Antonio Brown's life has taken quite a turn over the past couple of years. The once-upon-a-time All-Pro wide receiver is now out of the league completely, performing at music festivals. Brown, who starred for the Steelers before bouncing around with the Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers, went viral for his music...
Football
Sports
Ohio Sports
Ohio Football
CBS Sports

Lions' Joshua Paschal: Lands on PUP list

Paschal (lower body) was placed on the active/PUP list Sunday. Paschal sat out OTAs in June with the injury, although details of it's significance are unknown. Selected in the second round of the 2022 Draft, Pascal is expected to be a significant piece of the Lions' defensive line rotation, especially with Romeo Okwara (Achilles) not expected to be ready once the season begins.
CBS Sports

NBA free agency: Cavaliers make Collin Sexton three-year offer, but he's unlikely to take it, per report

A year ago, Collin Sexton looked like a potential max player. He'd just averaged 24.3 points per game in his third NBA season, and with Evan Mobley inbound, it wasn't hard to imagine him at the front of a Cavaliers renaissance. Instead, he suffered a torn meniscus and missed most of the season. Darius Garland supplanted him as Cleveland's primary ball-handler, and the Cavaliers made it back to the postseason without him.
Person
Matt Ryan
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Can't travel to Toronto

Arenado, who is starting at third base Sunday against the Reds, won't be able to travel with the Cardinals for the two-game series versus the Blue Jays this week due to his vaccination status, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Arenado is 5-for-10 with three doubles and a...
CBS Sports

Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez: Ramping back up

Rodriguez (personal) has been in contact with the Tigers recently and has begun to ramp back up, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. Rodriguez left the team due to a personal matter in mid-June and wasn't in touch with the team for several weeks, but the Tigers hope that he'll be able to return to game action sometime in late August. The southpaw will presumably require several weeks to ramp back up following his layoff, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him head out on a minor-league rehab assignment sometime next month.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Works three innings

Cabrera (elbow) threw three scoreless innings while striking out seven and walking one with Double-A Pensacola on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cabrera was slated to throw four innings, but he still managed to increase his workload to 52 pitches. He could rejoin the Marlins rotation on his next turn through the rotation, though the team could opt to have him work another rehab outing to further build his arm strength.
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Requires season-ending surgery

Duvall, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, will undergo surgery on his left wrist and miss the rest of the season, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Duvall exited Saturday's contest with left wrist discomfort, but he's since been diagnosed with a torn tendon sheath and will be out for the rest of 2022. The 33-year-old will finish the campaign with a .213/.276/.401 slash line, 12 home runs, and 36 RBI in 86 games.
#Atlanta#American Football#Espn Com
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Comes up clutch

Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Friday's 5-1 win over the Giants. Bellinger delivered the biggest hit of the game, an eighth-inning grand slam to give the Dodgers the lead for good. This was his first homer since July 1, and he's batting a meager .204 (11-for-54) this month. The outfielder owns a .208/.270/.381 slash line with 12 long balls, 35 RBI, 45 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 86 contests. Despite the poor ratios, the 27-year-old should continue to see mostly steady playing time in center field.
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Exits with apparent injury

Witt was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays with an apparent injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Witt went 1-for-1 with an RBI and was replaced in the field for the top of the second inning for undisclosed reasons. The 22-year-old's departure is presumed to be related to some type of injury, and the Royals should provide an update in the near future.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Steven Matz: Dealing with torn MCL

Matz has been diagnosed with a torn left MCL, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Matz landed on the 15-day injured list with a knee issue Sunday and will visit with the team surgeon Monday to determine whether he'll require a procedure to address the issue. Manager Oliver Marmol didn't rule out the possibility of Matz returning to the field this season, but it seems likely that he'll be forced to spend more than the minimum of 15 days on the injured list. Marmol said that the team will be able to use a four-man rotation until early August since Dakota Hudson (neck) seems to be closing in on a return.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Steven Matz: Rolls ankle, leaves start early

Matz left Saturday's start against the Reds in the sixth inning after he rolled his right ankle, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Matz rolled his right ankle trying to field a ball at first base with one out in the sixth inning Saturday against the Reds, forcing him to exit the contest early. Making his first start after being activated from the 15-day injured list July 17, the left-hander pitched 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out seven before exiting. Junior Fernandez replaced him on the mound and Matz can be considered day-to-day for the time being.
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Suffers broken right clavicle

Stephenson suffered a broken right clavicle Friday against St. Louis. Stephenson was hit in the shoulder by a foul ball and he was unable to complete a throw to first base a few pitches later. No timetable has been announced for his return, though he'll likely miss a large portion of the rest of the campaign.
CBS Sports

Giants' Logan Webb: Control issues in loss

Webb allowed a run on five hits and four walks with two strikeouts in six innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Friday. The four walks were a season high for Webb, but he was able to navigate the danger fairly well. He threw 63 of 103 pitches for strikes, though his control was not as sharp as usual. The right-hander still picked up his eighth straight quality start while lowering his ERA to 2.77 with a 1.12 WHIP and 103:32 K:BB across 123.2 innings in 20 starts. He's projected for a road start in Arizona next week.
CBS Sports

Ravens' Devon Williams: Placed on NFI list

Williams (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-football injury list Sunday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Williams didn't show up for training camp Wednesday, and he now has suffered another setback in his quest to make the Ravens' roster. The undrafted free agent out of Oregon already was considered a long shot to make the team, and this may not help.
CBS Sports

Athletics' David McKay: Called up Friday

McKay was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday. McKay will join the Athletics' big-league roster after being claimed by the team July 12 following him being designated for assignment by the Rays. The reliever has produced a 9.00 ERA and 2.00 WHIP with one strikeout over four innings in three appearances with the Rays and Yankees this year. Domingo Tapia was optioned to Las Vegas on Friday in order to open a roster spot for McKay.
