Josh Rosen: Set for work out with Browns

Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Friday's 5-1 win over the Giants. Bellinger delivered the biggest hit of the game, an eighth-inning grand slam to give the Dodgers the lead for good. This was his first homer since July 1, and he's batting a meager .204 (11-for-54) this month. The outfielder owns a .208/.270/.381 slash line with 12 long balls, 35 RBI, 45 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 86 contests. Despite the poor ratios, the 27-year-old should continue to see mostly steady playing time in center field.
