SOUTHEASTERN, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will begin chip seal operations on State Road 7 in Jennings and Jefferson Counties on or after Monday, August 1. Crews will be active from about two miles south of State Road 250 in Madison to the south junction of State Road 3 near Vernon. Motorists should be aware of lane closures with flagging.

JENNINGS COUNTY, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO