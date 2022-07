A third person is charged in connection with the death of Phillip Clifton, of Roland, whose body was found near along the Washita River in Garvin County. In April, Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested Homer Trout and Randall McClendon, both from the Oklahoma City metro area. Trout has been charged with second-degree murder and McClendon is accused of accessory to murder.

