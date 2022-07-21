ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

BPD: Stolen vehicle suspect rams patrol vehicle, arrested

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 5 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a stolen vehicle suspect was arrested early Thursday morning after leading officers on a chase and ramming a patrol vehicle in Southwest Bakersfield.

BPD said officers tried to stop the driver of a reported stolen vehicle just after midnight at Ashe Road and South Halfmoon Drive.

The driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase, said BPD. During the chase, the driver appeared to intentionally ram his vehicle into an occupied patrol vehicle, said BPD. No injuries were reported in the crash.

Rodrick Sotello, 30, of Bakersfield, was arrested in the 6500 block of Bronson Lane after his vehicle became disabled due to a tire deflation device being deployed.

Sotello was arrested on suspicion of auto theft with priors, aggravated assault on a peace officer, felony evading, possession of stolen property and other charges associated with the vehicle pursuit.

