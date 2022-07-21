ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

What the demise of a flagship NFT and rise of BeReal mean about Gen Z’s changing mood

By Marco Quiroz-Gutierrez
Fortune
Fortune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ic0aB_0gnq7DFT00
Gen Z is moving from an interest in NFTs to a new unfiltered social app. Getty Images

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

In the constantly shifting world of Gen Z trends, social media fads like viral dances or social-media challenges can come and go in an instant, and sometimes the financial markets tell us which way things are going.

Right now, the market says NFTs are very 2021 and BeReal is very 2022. Young adults expressing their identity with a digital avatar is out, being replaced by unfiltered pictures, shared with friends on social media.

The BeReal app was created about two years ago by a France-based team that has quickly found a mass following. On Monday, it became the top free app on Apple’s App Store with around 20 million downloads, according to FastCompany, citing data from mobile data provider Sensor Tower.

Meanwhile, the prices for NFTs, a one-time Gen Z obsession, have been nosediving in the midst of a crypto winter that has seen Bitcoin drop to its lowest levels since December 2020. The median price of an NFT in late November, when crypto prices were near their all-time-highs, was about $695, but by Sunday it was down 93% to about $50, according to industry tracker Dune.

Moonbirds fall to earth

The once high-flying Moonbirds collection is perhaps the best example of an NFT with clipped wings. The collection, which logged $485 million in sales when it first launched in April, had just over $15 million in sales in June, a 96% decrease in just a few months.

Instead of NFTs, which often highlight the artwork of others, BeReal is attracting users in part because it highlights one of the younger generation’s favorite interests: keeping tabs on those in their immediate social circles.

According to a May report by GoKnit, a data and analytics company focused on Gen Z, young people born between 1997 and 2012 spend about 4.5 hours on their phones every day, and spend 40% of that time on social media. For 75% of respondents, their main reason for being on social media was to keep up with friends and family.

Yet, unlike their older millennial counterparts, GoKnit’s data indicates that Gen Z social media users are not looking for such a polished social media experience and instead favor social media content that they perceive as more down to Earth.

BeReal paints itself as the anti-Instagram, focusing less on the Millennial tendency to publish an idealistic version of themselves online, and honing in on Gen Z’s preference for the unfiltered.

At a random time, once a day, the BeReal App will prompt the user to take a selfie and a photo of what they’re currently doing, which they can share with their close friends or a broader network.

Although it’s the social trend of the moment, so too, once, were NFTs. After digital artist Beeple sold the most expensive NFT at the time for $69 million at the auction house Christie’s, the technology’s popularity exploded.

By the end of June, as crypto winter set in, sales volume on the biggest NFT exchange, OpenSea, dropped 75% from the previous month. It’s yet to be seen if the BeReal app, with its unique but simple features will suffer from the same declines as NFTs or weather the beam of Gen Z’s fleeting interests.

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

Chipotle giving away $200,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptos

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Chipotle is giving customers the chance to win free cryptocurrency, as it begins accepting digital currencies as payment. The company’s “Buy the Dip” promotion will give away over $200,000 in...
GAMBLING
Fortune

Snap’s ‘nightmare’ earnings see shares dive 35% while Twitter’s revenue slumps, so is the digital advertising industry now facing a post-pandemic meltdown?

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Snap’s “nightmare” second-quarter earnings led to another brutal tech selloff, with investors concerned about what the company’s latest report said about social media’s ability to monetize its platforms through advertising.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Mobile Data#Downloads#Web3 Technology#Fortune Features#Apple S App Store#Fastcompany
Fortune

Crypto and VC giant a16z is ditching its Silicon Valley HQ, saying the region’s ‘network effect’ is no longer worth it: ‘Our headquarters will be in the cloud’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Well-known venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz is ditching its Silicon Valley headquarters and going all-in on remote work, one of the most high-profile examples of the pandemic's profound impact shaking up longstanding tech industry norms.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Climate change’s freakishly hot summer is leading to a new type of insurance coverage—for heat stroke

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. News flash: it’s really hot this summer. And it’s not just in Europe and the U.S. where people are suffering through one of the hottest summers ever. Japan has seen one of its hottest summers on record this year, leading to thousands of hospitalizations for heat-related medical issues.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Avatar
Fortune

A COVID outbreak in Shenzhen has forced 100 manufacturers into a ‘closed-loop’ system, threatening a new wave of supply-chain chaos

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Officials in China's southern manufacturing hub Shenzhen have ordered 100 major companies including iPhone maker Foxconn, drone maker DJI, and automaker BYD to set up a "closed-loop" containment system to keep their factories open during a COVID outbreak in the city, a leaked government notice revealed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

The top reasons people are leaving their jobs right now, according to McKinsey. Hint: It’s not all about pay

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Despite a lot of recession fears, it doesn't seem like the Great Resignation will be slowing anytime soon. Another 4.3 million workers quit their jobs in May—and a new McKinsey report suggests that 40% of the workforce are still very unhappy with their jobs and looking for new opportunities. This is bad news for hiring managers.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Bankrupt Voyager pushes back on what crypto’s ‘white knight’ billionaire says is an attempt to get customers their money back

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last week, three companies linked to billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried proposed a lifeline to the bankrupt crypto platform Voyager Digital that would give its customers the option to recover some of their frozen funds before bankruptcy proceedings wrap up.
MARKETS
Fortune

Fortune

172K+
Followers
7K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy