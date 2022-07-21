Research shows many drivers take medication that can impair driving

(WWLP) – A concern has risen over drivers that are taking multiple medications before hitting the road.

According to new research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, nearly half of the drivers surveyed said they used one or more potentially impairing medication in the last 30 days.

Drivers who take one or more potentially driver impairing (PDI) medications may be unaware of the possible impacts on their driving ability.

These medications could have effects that can be dangerous when mixed with driving, such as dizziness, sleepiness, fainting, blurred vision, slowed movement, and attention problems.

“Our research finds that many drivers are taking one or more potentially impairing medications before getting behind the wheel,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public and Government Affairs. “It is important for medical professionals to offer clear consultation to their patients of the possible risks and ensure they understand them.

The medications that seem to be used the most by drivers are antihistamines, cough medicines, antidepressants, prescription pain medicines, muscle relaxants, sleep aids, and amphetamines. AAA states that not all drivers who reported taking them were impaired, since effects can vary in people.

The percentage of drivers for each medication category. Courtesy of AAA Northeast.

“Understandably, it may seem impossible for patients to maintain their independence behind the wheel and use the medications they need to stay healthy. It turns out we can achieve both goals, but not without guidance from our doctor or pharmacist,” said Ms. Maguire. “Our research suggests too few medical professionals provide these warnings or suggest ways patients can navigate this tough challenge.”

Those that are under PDI medications should discuss with a doctor or pharmacist on what driving precautions they should take.

According to AAA, these are some safety reminders:

Don’t Underestimate the Risks of Driving after Using Medications : Over the past three decades, society has realized the dangers associated with drunk driving. According to the latest AAA Foundation Traffic Safety Culture Index, most drivers (94.5%) consider driving after drinking alcohol very or extremely dangerous. But, only 87% feel the same about driving after using potentially impairing medications.

: Over the past three decades, society has realized the dangers associated with drunk driving. According to the latest AAA Foundation Traffic Safety Culture Index, most drivers (94.5%) consider driving after drinking alcohol very or extremely dangerous. But, only 87% feel the same about driving after using potentially impairing medications. Be Aware of Your Options : With advice from your doctor or pharmacist, you can successfully treat your medical condition and maintain your ability to drive safely. Options include, but aren’t limited to, timing your doses to avoid times when you need to drive, adjusting how much medication you take, or even exploring alternative medications that treat your symptoms without causing impairment.

: With advice from your doctor or pharmacist, you can successfully treat your medical condition and maintain your ability to drive safely. Options include, but aren’t limited to, timing your doses to avoid times when you need to drive, adjusting how much medication you take, or even exploring alternative medications that treat your symptoms without causing impairment. Advocate for Yourself : Become a better advocate for yourself during visits to the doctor, when filling a prescription at the pharmacy, or purchasing over-the-counter medications. AAA recommends that consumers be proactive by asking the doctor or pharmacist how the medications could affect driving ability and how to avoid those risks while treating their medical condition. If the medicine is available over-the-counter, read the warnings, heed them, or consult a pharmacist for advice.

