Hampden County, MA

Sheriff Shuffle 5K returns this year to raise money for domestic violence victims

By Jillian Andrews
 5 days ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The Sheriff’s Shuffle Charity Race in Hampden County will return this year after a two year pandemic hiatus.

The sheriff’s office is partnering with the YWCA of Western Massachusetts for this year’s event. The YWCA is devoted to providing services for women and children suffering from domestic violence. Proceeds from this event will benefit the organization’s work.

YWCA Executive Director Liz Dineen told 22News, “We’re hoping that we can raise a lot of money because all of the money we raise is going to go back to our domestic violence programs. We have four residential programs at the YWCA and 20 community programs.”

“The pandemic has certainly elevated the amount of domestic violence cases that have happened not only our county and the Commonwealth, but around the country,” said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi.

Close to $100,000 has already been raised. The race will be on Sunday, October 16th at Ashley Reservoir and registration is available now through the day of the event. However, the last day to get a free t-shirt when registering is October 3.

Registration on the day of the race will begin at 8:30 a.m. and takes place inside the Elks Lodge at 250 Whitney Avenue. The walk and run kick off at 10:00 a.m. Following the race, there will be food, awards, a raffle of prizes and live music from the group CO2.

