Up To $1600 Is Available For Pennsylvania Veterans And Beneficiaries

Photo by Menno de Jung

By Adam Capotorto

The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veteran Affairs is reminding service members and their beneficiaries that resources are available for those who may be struggling in these hard times.

In an official release, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans (DMVA) announced that funds are available for veterans and their beneficiaries experiencing unexpected financial hardships through the Veterans Temporary Assistance (VTA) program. The VTA provides eligible Pennsylvania veterans and their beneficiaries facing a crisis with financial relief for necessities of life such as food, shelter, fuel, and clothing.

“It is important for veterans and their beneficiaries to know that when the unexpected disrupts their life, they can turn to the DMVA for assistance,” said Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl, deputy adjutant general for Veterans Affairs. “Veterans earned special benefits thanks to their service to our nation, so when a crisis hits, they can alleviate the stress and lighten the financial burden by immediately applying for a VTA grant.”

Eligible veterans or their beneficiaries can qualify for an amount not to exceed $1,600 during a 12-month period. Eligibility requirements include: a person who served in the Armed Forces of the United States (discharged under honorable conditions), died in service or was killed in action, or suffered a service-connected disability.

To apply, contact the County Veterans Affairs Director in the county you reside.

For more information about the program’s criteria, eligibility, and needed documentation, go to Veterans Temporary Assistance. Learn more about the DMVA by visiting its website at www.dmva.pa.gov.

Have a news tip? Report it to (570) 451-NEWS.