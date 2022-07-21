ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Up To $1600 Is Available For Pennsylvania Veterans And Beneficiaries

Pocono Update
Pocono Update
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VBz6U_0gnq3Wus00
Photo by Menno de Jung

By Adam Capotorto

The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veteran Affairs is reminding service members and their beneficiaries that resources are available for those who may be struggling in these hard times.

In an official release, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans (DMVA) announced that funds are available for veterans and their beneficiaries experiencing unexpected financial hardships through the Veterans Temporary Assistance (VTA) program. The VTA provides eligible Pennsylvania veterans and their beneficiaries facing a crisis with financial relief for necessities of life such as food, shelter, fuel, and clothing.

“It is important for veterans and their beneficiaries to know that when the unexpected disrupts their life, they can turn to the DMVA for assistance,” said Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl, deputy adjutant general for Veterans Affairs. “Veterans earned special benefits thanks to their service to our nation, so when a crisis hits, they can alleviate the stress and lighten the financial burden by immediately applying for a VTA grant.”

Eligible veterans or their beneficiaries can qualify for an amount not to exceed $1,600 during a 12-month period. Eligibility requirements include: a person who served in the Armed Forces of the United States (discharged under honorable conditions), died in service or was killed in action, or suffered a service-connected disability.

To apply, contact the County Veterans Affairs Director in the county you reside.

For more information about the program’s criteria, eligibility, and needed documentation, go to Veterans Temporary Assistance. Learn more about the DMVA by visiting its website at www.dmva.pa.gov.

Have a news tip? Report it to (570) 451-NEWS.

Comments / 15

James Shaw
4d ago

$1600 for a year? this is a smack in the face to ALL veterans. u got ppl on welfare, capable of working and has never served a day and they get more benefits. yes, it's better than nothing, but what can $1600 do for anyone?

Reply(3)
10
Related
Mercury

PLANNING AHEAD: A brief guide to the Pennsylvania Inheritance Tax [Column]

The Pennsylvania Inheritance Tax has been the subject of much discussion and controversy over the years, at least among my clients and potential clients. Since there have been so many questions requiring response I thought it would be helpful to jot down some of the basic concepts and provide a brief guide to navigate the system. By the way, you should never rely merely on a summary to answer all the questions you might have. Here it is.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Why so quiet on state-related money, Gov. Wolf?

There usually is nothing politicians love better than their moments of benevolent generosity. Legislators who opposed a program they deemed a pork project will nonetheless stand beaming with a large sweepstakes-winner-style check for a photo opportunity. The negotiations about who will announce a grant, loan or other funding when the money originates with the federal government, passes through the state and trickles to a municipality is akin to making the seating chart for a peace treaty signing. Everyone wants in.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Pennsylvania Reduces Corporate Net Income Tax

Governor Tom Wolf signed a state budget of $45.2 billion into law last week. This budget could also include an extra $2.2 billion in federal relief funds. The state budget includes a long-sought-after reduction in the corporate net income tax. Luke Bernstein is the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry chief executive. Bernstein said the cut allows businesses to leverage the state’s “prime” location. Plus, leverage its other resources like educational institutions and the workforce. The change will also help attract more companies to the state. Bernstein also said this in an interview. (source)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Offering Grants To Support Local Meat And Poultry Farmers

Pennsylvania is currently taking applications for $500,000 in grants for local meat and poultry producers. Today, Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding invited farmers throughout the state to apply for $500,000 in PA Farm Bill-funded grants. Very Small Meat and Poultry Processor Reimbursement Grants are available for small businesses to start up or expand to meet USDA food safety requirements, aimed at increasing locally produced meat and poultry in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
abc27.com

Pennsylvania home repair law would provide new funding, programs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering a bill that would “address habitability concerns in owner-occupied and rental units, measures to improve energy or water efficiency and make units accessible for individuals with disabilities, and removing barriers to affordability of homeownership.”. Senate Bill 1135, proposed by Nikil...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Small Businesses to Get a Boost in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania has been recently awarded nearly $268 million in American Rescue Plan funding, through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), to spur small business success and job creation opportunities across the commonwealth. “Supporting our small businesses and boosting Pennsylvania’s world-class...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Is your Pennsylvania EBT card having issues?

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) has received reports and is aware that some EBT cards, specifically ones that just got a Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) deposit on July 20 or July 21, are showing up as deactivated and being declined in stores. If your...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran Affairs#Veterans Affairs#Beneficiaries#Vta#Disabi
PennLive.com

Doug Mastriano wants to cut school funding by billions | Opinion

All across Pennsylvania, school districts reported crisis-level shortages of teachers, nurses, counselors, and support professionals over the past year. Substitute teachers, too, are in short supply. Policymakers from both parties recognize how serious the situation is. They have come together to identify solutions that range from encouraging greater diversity among...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Pennsylvania may increase fee for fishing license

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is considering increasing the price for a state fishing license. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will hold a meeting Monday evening to hear public comment on the potential price hike. Here's how much the price could go up:. If approved, fishing licenses for Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania Game Commission pink envelopes due August 1

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding antlerless deer hunters to return their pink envelopes by August 1. All mail-in antlerless deer license applications must be sent in the official pink envelope. Hunters statewide may submit one application each in the opening round, the first unsold round, and the second unsold round. Multiple […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Passes Law Giving Crime Victims Legal Standing In Court

On Monday, July 11, House Bill 2464 was approved, providing support and legal standing for crime victims. House Bill 2464, otherwise known as Marsey's law, is intended to give victims of crime a legal standing in court. It is intended to update victim compensation, provide victims notice of events in the judicial process, and enhance victim confidentiality for domestic and sexual violence crimes, amongst other benefits. House Bill 2464 was signed in House on July 7, Signed in Senate on July 7, presented to the Governor on July 8, and approved by the Governor on July 11.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

PennDOT Offers Additional Services For Disabled Pennsylvanians

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is taking steps to improve the quality of services provided. In an effort to help provide its customers with improved service and increased convenience, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that customers who have a "Person with Disabilities Parking Placard" now have the option to renew, receive a replacement, or update their address on their permanent "Persons with Disabilities Parking Placard" online from the comfort of their home.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

See the stroke death rate in Pennsylvania

Investigated the stroke death rate in Pennsylvania using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Interactive Atlas of Heart Disease and Stroke. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Route 22 Polluter Pleads Guilty to Violating the Clean Streams Law

HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Southeast Directional Drilling, a subcontractor of National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation, pleaded guilty Friday to polluting an Unnamed Tributary to St. Patrick’s Run as well as groundwater in the area of Route 22 near 121 Campbell Road, Bulger, PA during the installation of transmission lines, which were intended to transport natural gas.
HARRISBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

’77 hours of sheer hell’

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Mark Schweiker says Quecreek rescue proof miracles do happen. Twenty years ago this week, Gov. Mark Schweiker stepped to a podium in an abandoned Somerset County grocery store converted to a makeshift media center, pumped both fists in the air and proclaimed that against all odds, nine men trapped 240 feet underground for 77 hours had been rescued from the Quecreek Mine.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Pocono Update

Stroudsburg, PA
10K+
Followers
455
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pocono Update is a community news outlet that highlights current and upcoming news, events, and artists in Monroe County and beyond. Pocono Update brings you the stories that matter most. Representing the entire community, Pocono Update has established itself as the voice of the people and a beacon of hope in an industry that has largely lost the public's trust. Breaking the mold, Pocono Update takes a fresh approach to traditional reporting by presenting unbiased and unmanipulated facts through various mediums, bringing attention to happenings that shape life in the Poconos. Pocono Update is a division of American Media Partnership.

 https://www.poconoupdate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy