Work will begin around Monday, July 25, on a nearly $3.3 million resurfacing project on U.S. 54 and U.S. 77 in Butler County. The Kansas Department of Transportation project involves a mill and hot-mix-asphalt overlay on U.S. 54 from the east city limits of El Dorado to the Greenwood County line. The U.S. 77 portion of the project is from 110th Street to 130th Street north of El Dorado. The total length of the work is a little over 19 miles. Crews are expected to start on the east end of the U.S. 54 segment and on the south end of the U.S. 77 portion.

BUTLER COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO