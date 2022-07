NAUGATUCK — Maple Hill Elementary School will have new leadership for the upcoming school year. The Board of Education unanimously approved to hire Lisa Romano of Watertown as the school’s newest principal. The current principal Cheryl Kane, who has led the school for 8 years, will remain at the school until Romano takes over. Kane will then continue to work for the school board until she retires in January.

NAUGATUCK, CT ・ 8 HOURS AGO