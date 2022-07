As the Arctic continues to warm because of human-caused climate change, polar bears are spending more time fasting and scavenging in garbage dumps, instead of hunting for seals on sea ice. And as human activity in northern communities increases, the hungry bears’ growing reliance on trash is leading to more human-bear conflict—often to the detriment of one of both species—according to a new paper published in the journal Oryx on Wednesday.

