This is the old Master Glass Company, or Master Marble Plant, shown back in 1950 that was located just off Virgnia Avenue. The plant began as an oil chimney lamp plant in 1904. By 1932, it closed as too many homes had electricity. The site remained closed until Master Glass had to moved at the start of World War II from what is the former Carbon site in Anmoore. It operated until the last 1960s and today the site is a parking lot for the Benedum Civic Center complex.

MARION COUNTY, WV ・ 15 HOURS AGO