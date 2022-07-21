Real estate, Goebel figurines, Fenton figurines, glass, and misc.

The inaugural event in 2021, which celebrated the 100th anniversary of the first Hoover International Sales Convention, attracted more than 400 visitors to the park and museum on a rainy day. This year’s festivities include history talks and self-guided tours, a garden boutique and plant sale, presentations on pollinators and invasive plant species, a performance by the Glen Oak High School Marching Band, activities and displays from the Stark County Beekeepers’ Association, North Canton Public Library, Stark Parks, and North Canton Heritage Society as well as children’s storytelling, food trucks, raffles and giveaways, vintage cars from the 1920s, a vintage baseball game between the Fulton Mules and the Smithville Stars, and a very special performance of the original Hoover Company calliope.

NORTH CANTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO