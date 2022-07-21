ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton, OH

Real estate, Goebel figurines, Fenton figurines, glass, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article1,425 sqft, Vinyl sided, 3 Bdrm, 2 Bath, Full Basement, 2 Car Attached Garage, .30 acres. Fenton figurines, glass and green lamps,...

www.farmanddairy.com

Farm and Dairy

ONLINE 7/17-7/27 at 6PM. Furniture, furnishings, collectibles, and misc.

AUCTION – ONLINE ONLY. The Michelle G. Comunale Trust is selling all the remaining items owned by the late Michelle G. Comunale. Contents to include but not limited to: Quality Furniture, Glassware, Collectibles, Designer Purses, Handbags, Tools, and misc. household furnishings and contents. For Complete List of Items, Pics,...
AKRON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Robert Neal Gallery sells antiques, handbags and more

NORTON — The Robert Neal Gallery, located at 3120 Wadsworth Road, carries a wide array of gift ideas, antiques and restored furniture in one location. The two-story, 4,000-square foot shop opened in April in the former location of Diane’s Thrift Shop, which closed in 2021. “What I usually...
NORTON, OH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sunday flea market in Parma features dozens of vendors

The Estate Marketplace on W. Ridge Rd. and its collection of local vendors will welcome in more than a dozen additional vendors for the summer flea market outside on Sunday. To coincide with the big sale happening outside, the vendors inside the store are also having sales with some up to 50% off.
PARMA, OH
northcantonohio.gov

2nd Annual Hoover Park Festival

The inaugural event in 2021, which celebrated the 100th anniversary of the first Hoover International Sales Convention, attracted more than 400 visitors to the park and museum on a rainy day. This year’s festivities include history talks and self-guided tours, a garden boutique and plant sale, presentations on pollinators and invasive plant species, a performance by the Glen Oak High School Marching Band, activities and displays from the Stark County Beekeepers’ Association, North Canton Public Library, Stark Parks, and North Canton Heritage Society as well as children’s storytelling, food trucks, raffles and giveaways, vintage cars from the 1920s, a vintage baseball game between the Fulton Mules and the Smithville Stars, and a very special performance of the original Hoover Company calliope.
NORTH CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Lucky winner shows it only takes one ticket to win: Talk of the Towns

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Three lucky winners were announced by Greene Acres Community Garden members for their 2022 fundraising raffle, “Grilling Galore!”. Brecksville resident Lenore Siegman’s ticket #980 won her the Grand Prize: A Premium Grill Package, including a Char-Broil Performance Silver 5-Burner Gas Grill, assorted Weber grilling tools, and a $100 gift certificate to Happy Cows butcher shop, 7529 Broadview Rd. For selling the top ticket, Greene Acres Treasurer and gardener Noreen Butano received a $50 gift certificate to Michael Angelo’s Winery.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Mega-Millions Jackpot reaches $660M

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mega-Millions jackpot has skyrocketed to $660,000,000 and has people willing to wait in line all over Northeast Ohio to get their ticket to a dream and financial security. Lucky’s Brook Park Shell Station, with a history of lotto winners, was jam-packed with people with their...
CLEVELAND, OH
wqkt.com

New location coming for Holmes Co company

A Holmes County company is currently building its new headquarters. B & L Transport is currently located along US 62 near Winesburg. The company is working on a new location just south of Millersburg on South Washington Street. When completed it is expected to create 17 jobs . The company also is building a warehouse in Walnut Creek Township. The project is expected to cost $2.2 million.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Monster trucks, tractor pulls among entertainment at Summit County Fair

TALLMADGE, Ohio – From agriculture to animals to food to entertainment—the Summit County Fair has something for everyone this year. The fair is scheduled for July 26-31 at the Summit County Fairgrounds, 229 E. Howe Rd., Tallmadge. The six-day fair is put on by the Summit County Agricultural Society, as it has been since 1850. This year’s fair theme is “A Week of Fairadise.”
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
newsymom.com

Free Outdoor Events Hosted by Stark Parks!

Free Outdoor Events Hosted by Stark Parks – Stark Parks has pulled together some awesome events together for you and your families to enjoy… for free! Grab the kiddos and head out to test the waters in canoes, kayaks, and Stand Up Paddleboards at Paddle Skedaddle. Or, join in for a one-day summer camp event called Summerfest! Learn the deets of these events right here on Newsymom!
CANTON, OH
Cleveland Scene

All the Cleveland Area Festivals to Hit Up the Rest of the Summer

If you're looking for something to do this summer, Cleveland's festival scene has you covered. There are ton of great options for a fun night out with friends or with the whole family. When: September 2nd-5th and 9th-10th. Where: Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. Price: $13 Single Day, $25 Two-Day, $16 At...
CLEVELAND, OH
thisiscleveland.com

7 BBQ Joints in The Land

Once upon a time, good barbecue was strictly a southern affair. But, in recent years, Cleveland has gotten in on that sweet, smoky action in a big way. Barbecue is the food of summer. The food of family. Maybe even the food of America. Whether you’re after chicken or ribs,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKBN

Local entertainer dies

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley is remembering a local entertainer who died after a long battle with cancer. Steve Fazzini passed away Wednesday at his home in Boardman. For years, he performed at church festivals, nursing homes and private events. Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti said he’s known...
BOARDMAN, OH

