Jackpot-Winning $18.9M LOTTO Ticket Sold At Yonkers Store
Did you buy it?
A jackpot-winning $18,900,000 New York State Lottery LOTTO ticket was sold at a store in Westchester County.
The ticket was purchased in Yonkers on Wednesday, July 20 at Vibrant Star Inc.-Yonkers Mini Mart & Deli at 750 Yonkers Avenue.
The winning numbers were: 7, 17, 23, 29, 48, and 57 with the bonus number being 21.
Check those numbers. The winner has up to a year to claim the prize.
Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
