Willie Nelson’s Luck Ranch to host 10-day ‘Lucktoberfest’ featuring Tanya Tucker, Los Lobos and Orville Peck

SPICEWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — Willie Nelson’s Luck Ranch presents its first fall-themed event called “Lucktoberfest” featuring 10 nights of music and more.

Luck Presents, a cultural collective headquartered on Willie Nelson’s property just outside of Austin, announced the new event series coming this fall.

Lucktoberfest takes place Oct. 28 to Nov. 6. The event features 10 diverse experiences with music, food, artisans and more.

“Not unlike Willie himself, Texas prides itself on bringing all walks of life together — from honky-tonk hooplas to traditional Mexican celebrations — and Lucktoberfest will take that all to the next level,” said a press release on the celebration.

Luck Ranch and Willie Nelson to host 10-day “Lucktoberfest”

Friday, Oct. 28

A Texas-Sized Kickoff Celebration Featuring: Paul Cauthen’s Big Velvet Revue

The first night kicks off with a “big” celebration of Texas culture with Paul Cauthen’s Big Velvet Revue, featuring special guests “as big as The Lone Star State.”

Saturday, Oct. 29

Outlaw Masquerade Ball Featuring: Orville Peck

Night two is fitting for the headliner Orville Peck. It’s a “far-west cowboy-themed masquerade ball,” said the event description. The night will feature a cast of characters from burlesque dancers, saloon acts and more.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Prost, Y’all! “Luck-Oktoberfest” Featuring: Alex Meixner and Friends

It’s a night of German-influenced entertainment celebrating Bavarian traditions from polka to beer-stein holding with music by world-renowned artist Alex Meixner.

Monday, Oct. 31

LUCK-O-LANTERN Halloween Family Night Featuring: A Special Matthew Logan Vasquez and Friends Spooktacular

The event encourages you and the family to step “outside of neighborhood tradition.” There will be trick-or-treating with kids under 18 getting in free with a parent or guardian.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Día De Los Muertos Experience Featuring: Los Lobos and More

Luck will celebrate the Day of the Dead tradition with curated food, music, a community ofrenda and a formal procession for loved ones.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

The Black Opry Revue Featuring: Fantastic Negrito

Three-time Grammy award winner Fantastic Negrito will take the stage “highlighting the work of Black artists who have always been integral to country; folk; blues; and Americana music.” In addition, there will be a viewing party for Fantastic Negritos’ film, “White Jesus Black Problems.”

Thursday, Nov. 3

Luck Night Market Featuring: Sasami

Night seven celebrates Texas’ Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. It will include a festive “Night Market” featuring food from chefs around the state, plus a wide array of vendors and artisans.

Friday, Nov. 4

Desert Roses Queer Southern Glamour: A Fashion and Variety Show

An LGBTQIA+ fete taking the celebration from the runway to the stage, featuring Central Texas designers FLAMER, DASHE, Alive By Benjamin, This is Sloane, NICÓ and curators.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Sweethearts and a Rodeo With Tanya Tucker, Sierra Ferrell, and Nikki Lane

Led by two-time Grammy award winner Tanya Tucker, this night will feature an all-star female lineup celebrating the women of country music. Get ready for some two-steppin’.

Sunday, Nov. 6

Bloody Mary Morning: A Luck-style Send-off and Brunch Festival with Bob Schneider and Shiny Ribs

The grand finale will be an all-day fanfare and feast featuring your favorite brunch plates from national and local chefs.

Lucktoberfest and the Luck Family Foundation will give $1 from each ticket sold to help benefit the Central Texas Food Bank.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. A festival pass will give guests access to all events. Daily passes will also be available and will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m.

