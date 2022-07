LAKE MARY, Fla. - Volusia County authorities said a Florida man was injured on Monday after being bitten by what is presumed to be a shark. The 33-year-old Orlando man was wading in waist-deep water in Daytona Beach just before 3 p.m. when something bit his right foot. Volusia County Beach Safety deputies said the injuries, which were not life-threatening, are believed to be from a shark.

